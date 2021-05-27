DAY TRIPPIN': MOUNT DORA TO DELAND
Located a short drive east of Eustis, sits Florida’s oldest college town. Not only is the town home to picturesque Stetson University, Florida’s oldest higher educational institution, but it also attracts visitors to its walkable downtown lined with historic buildings, interesting shops and diverse restaurants for every taste. For outdoorsy visitors, DeLand also offers sprawling parks with trails and plenty of waterfront for kayaking, canoeing and fishing.www.mountdorabuzz.com