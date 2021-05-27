DAY TRIPPIN': MOUNT DORA TO DELAND

Daytona Beach, FL - Analysts say Florida's gas prices have remained relatively steady even after a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline led to an increased demand for fuel. As of Monday (May 17), analysts from AAA found Florida's average price for gas in the state to be $2.89 per gallon of regular unleaded gas, which is only a penny more than a week ago and 2 cents less than 2021's highest price of $2.91, which was last seen in March.