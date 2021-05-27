Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation unveils two murals honoring the tribe's legacy and culture in Corning, California
On May 25, the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, unveiled two murals dedicated to celebrating the essence of the Tribe's legacy and culture, creating a unique experience that engages and inspires the community to increase the appreciation for the arts. The foundation brought together Tribal members and professional artists over several days and hosted a live mural painting event on Saturday, May 22.