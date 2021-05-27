Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corning, CA

Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation unveils two murals honoring the tribe's legacy and culture in Corning, California

By Press Pool
indiancountrytoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 25, the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, unveiled two murals dedicated to celebrating the essence of the Tribe's legacy and culture, creating a unique experience that engages and inspires the community to increase the appreciation for the arts. The foundation brought together Tribal members and professional artists over several days and hosted a live mural painting event on Saturday, May 22.

indiancountrytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
City
Washington, CA
Corning, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
City
Corning, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Tribe#Legacy#Art#Contemporary Artists#Arts Education#Nomlaki Indians#The Art Institute#Urbanists Ca#Feliciagabaldonart#Instagram#Paskenta Band#Brewery Distillery#Travel Center#Rolling Hills Golf Course#Culture#Community Organizations#Professional Artists#Tribal Members#Tribal Regalia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Red Bluff, CARed Bluff Daily News

Chamber summer kickoff and meet and greet set

Join the Red Bluff-Tehama County Chamber of Commerce at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 27 at the former courthouse lawn area for a fun Pre-Summer Meet and Greet for all businesses and organizations. Hear about local updates, upcoming events, business opportunities as well as the summer farmers markets and activities. You’ll...
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
Tehama County, CARed Bluff Daily News

4-H announces Ron Knight Memorial Award recipient

Derek Rulon, of Bowman 4-H Club, has been recognized as the Outstanding 4-H Sheep Project Member of the Year. Ron Knight was the county director and livestock farm advisor from 1971 to 1990 in Tehama County, whose family is continuing his legacy in sponsoring this award along with members of the community.
Tehama, CARed Bluff Daily News

Reclamation announces public teleconference negotiations with Central Valley Project Tehama-Colusa Canal Authority

The Bureau of Reclamation and the Tehama-Colusa Canal Authority will hold public teleconference negotiation sessions for the Central Valley Project Corning and Tehama-Colusa canals, Red Bluff and Corning pumping plants, and associated works in Northern California on May 17 and 18. The negotiations will address the authority’s contract renewal for...
Tehama County, CARed Bluff Daily News

Tehama County Search and Rescue completes training

Tehama County Search and Rescue team members have finished update and certification training on multiple disciplines to better serve the Tehama County community and those that visit. Four members of the team completed Wilderness First Aid training that included intensive scenario based testing. Four members of the team completed Dive...
Tehama County, CAactionnewsnow.com

Tehama County co-op businesses finding success

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The co-op business concept is helping small business owners in Tehama County even during the pandemic. The Shabby Sisterhood launched its business and has since grown to include 25 different vendors offering a large variety of services from antiques, clothes and coffee. "Everywhere you look there...
Tehama County, CARed Bluff Daily News

Local calendar: May 13, 2021

Due to the statewide stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, most local events and meetings have been cancelled. Following is a listing of public meetings, many of which are held via teleconference. Check with each agency for information about submitting public comment. If your group or agency is commencing meetings as shutdown orders are lifted, write to editor@redbluffdailynews.com or leave a message at 737-5042.
Red Bluff, CARed Bluff Daily News

Preparation underway for summer downtown market

The Red Bluff-Tehama County Chamber of Commerce will host a Summer Kick-Off Meet and Greet at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 27 at the lawn in front of the former courthouse on Washington Street in Red Bluff, open to all businesses and organizations. Kevin‘s Donuts will be supplying the doughnuts and Legendary Coffee & Juice Bar will be serving coffee.
Tehama County, CAPosted by
Corning Observer

27th annual Tehama County Peace Officers' Memorial on May 11

The 27th Annual Tehama County Peace Officers" Memorial will be at 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 12 at the High Point Church, 625 Luther Road, Red Bluff. The public is invited to attend the services as Tehama County honors the brave officers from across the State of California who died in the line of duty and 12 COVID related law enforcement officer deaths in 2020.
Tehama County, CARed Bluff Daily News

Gleaners to distributed food in Tehama County

Corning, 8 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, May 19, Corning Senior Center, 1015 Fourth Ave. Red Bluff, 8 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, May 19, Food Bank, 20699 Walnut St. Rancho Tehama, 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, May 17, Recreation Center. Los Molinos, 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, May 18, Masonic Hall,...
Red Bluff, CARed Bluff Daily News

Peace Officer Memorial set for Wednesday in Red Bluff

The 27th annual Tehama County Peace Officer’s Memorial is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 at High Point Assembly, 625 Luther Road, in Red Bluff. The public is invited to attend the services to honor the five brave officers from across California who died in the line of duty and the 12 COVID-related law enforcement deaths in 2020.
Tehama County, CARed Bluff Daily News

The largest, most thankless job in the world

Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you to all the women (and men) who have done the hardest job in the world with the least recognition for doing it well. Your kid didn’t go to jail? Here’s a cookie. Mr. Standish and I decided not to procreate early in our relationship. In...