A small number of voters had a large say Tuesday whether millions of dollars of tax money will be collected for community services over the coming years. A margin of just 194 voters determined that about $12 million in tax revenue will be collected over the next five years on owners of 20,354 properties in Miami Twp. to provide fire and emergency medical services. The 3.65 mill replacement levy — that will raise taxes — passed with 70% of 484 total votes, according to unofficial final election results.