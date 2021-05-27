newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Sonic Central Livestream Features Announcements for New 3D Sonic, Sonic Colors Ultimate, Sonic Originals, and More

By Alicia Haddick
otaquest.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonic is 30 years old, and with the character remaining an icon in the gaming scene, people were excited to see what would be announced in SEGA’s 30th anniversary Sonic Central livestream. It was the first announcement of the company’s plans for their iconic mascot character’s birthday, and gives us a first insight into how SEGA plan to mark the occasion.

Video GamesInverse

Everything you need to know about the Sonic Central livestream

2021 is the Sonic the Hedgehog series’ 30th anniversary. To celebrate, Sega is planning an important showcase for the franchise. It has been a while since we’ve learned about any new Sonic the Hedgehog games, even though the franchise came back into the public eye last year thanks to the live-action movie. Sega finally seems to be breaking its silence though, as it announced the Sonic Central showcase on May 25.
Comicsimore.com

The Sonic Central digital event will premiere on May 27

Sega has announced a digital event to announce new and upcoming projects and events. The digital event, Sonic Central, will focus on the celebrations for the series' 30th anniversary. Sonic Central will premiere on official Sonic channels on May 27, 2021 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. The official Sonic the...
Video Gamespsu.com

Sonic Central Live Event Announced For Thursday With News On Upcoming Projects

As if Thursday couldn’t get any busier, SEGA has announced that a Sonic Central live event will be held on May 27, 2021, at 9 AM PT, 12 PM ET, 5 PM BST. This event will have a “first look at some of our upcoming projects, partnerships, and events to celebrate Sonic’s 30th anniversary”. As for what we can expect here, we reckon we will see the rumoured Sonic Collection of classic games, as well as Sonic Colors Remastered, which was also leaked.
Video GamesIGN

Sonic Central Stream Will Reveal New Projects For the Blue Hedgehog

A new Sonic the Hedgehog stream will reveal fresh "projects, partnerships, and events" to celebrate the blue hedgehog's 30th anniversary, Sega announced today. Titled Sonic Central, the stream kicks off Thursday, May 27 at 9am PT / 12pm ET. The stream will be available through Youtube and Twitch. A Sonic...
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Sonic is Getting His Own Digital Showcase codenamed Sonic Central

Sega has announced that everyone’s favourite blue hedgehog Sonic, will be getting his own digital showcase named ‘Sonic Central’. The showcase is being described as a virtual event focused on the famous blue hedgehog and will feature appearances from Sega’s Sonic Team and unannounced special guests. In a press release...
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Sonic Colors: Ultimate' (ALL) Announced, Special Editions - Screens & Trailer

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is an adrenaline-pumping upgrade to the 2010 platformer, Sonic Colors, bringing a fresh hue with stunning visuals, additional features, a new mode, and improved gameplay enhancements, providing players the ultimate Sonic experience. Sonic fans, get ready to Color the Universe!. Join Sonic in the high-speed adventure of...
Video GamesGematsu

Sonic Colors Ultimate announced for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

Publisher Sega and developer Blind Squirrel Entertainment have announced Sonic Colors Ultimate for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Epic Games Store). It will launch on September 7. The game will be available in the following editions:. Standard Retail Physical Pre-Order – $39.99. Exclusive Baby Sonic key chain. Digital...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Sega will host a livestream devoted to Sonic on May 27

Sega will be hosting a special livestream devoted to Sonic this Thursday. The Sonic Central livestream will take place on Thursday, May 27 at 9am PT, 12pm ET, 5pm UK, 6pm CEST. During the stream, Sega will provide a look at some of the projects, partnerships, and events for the...
Video GamesGamespot

Sonic Colors Ultimate Preorders Are Live: Release Date, Bonuses, And More

Sega's 30th-anniversary stream for Sonic the Hedgehog brought a bunch of announcements, including a remaster of Sonic Colors, a 2010 platformer that originally appeared on Wii and Nintendo DS. Sonic Colors: Ultimate will release on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 7. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is available to preorder now at multiple retailers, and you get a cute bonus by securing your copy early.
TV Showsgamerevolution.com

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie trailer absent from Sonic Central event

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is a sequel that fans of the blue hedgehog are no doubt looking forward to. Unfortunately, for those turning in to the Sonic Central event to celebrate the character’s 30th anniversary, there was no mention of the movie. Why wasn’t there a new Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie trailer? Here’s the need-to-know.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Sonic Origins announced, including Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles

During the Sonic Central event today, Sega announced pretty much everything it was expected to announce (including Sonic Colors: Ultimate), in one form or another. Notably, it announced Sonic Origins, a new collection (likely the aforementioned French listing for Sonic Collection) including Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3, & Knuckles, and Sonic CD that will incorporate “added content and features.” Release date and platforms were not specified, but the game will come to “modern platforms,” which pretty definitely includes Nintendo Switch. More information will come later this year.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate official announcement, screenshots – pricing, Rival Rush mode

SEGA has put out an official announcement for the just-announced Sonic Colors: Ultimate. We have confirmation on pricing, a new Rival Rush mode, and more. Sonic fans, get ready to Color the Universe! Today, as part of Sonic Central, SEGA unveiled Sonic Colors: Ultimate, an adrenaline-pumping upgrade on the iconic 2010 platformer, Sonic Colors. Developed by the award-winning studio, Blind Squirrel Entertainment, Sonic Colors: Ultimate brings a fresh hue to the celebrated game with stunning visuals, additional features, a new mode, and improved gameplay enhancements, providing players the ultimate Sonic experience. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is set to release both digitally and physically on September 7, 2021 starting at $39.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One Consoles and Nintendo Switch, with a digital-only release on PC via the Epic Games Store. For a limited time, Sonic fans can pre-order the Sonic Colors: Ultimate physical edition and get access to an exclusive baby Sonic keychain.
Video GamesGamasutra

Video: A classic postmortem of the original Sonic the Hedgehog

In this 2018 GDC session, Naoto Ohshima & Hirokazu Yasuhara, two of the minds behind the original Sonic the Hedgehog, discuss their perspectives on the creation of the seminal game franchise, including detailed recollections of the game's original design process and art direction. About the GDC Vault. In addition to...
Video GamesVentureBeat

Sonic Origins compiles Sonic 1, 2, 3 & Knuckles, and CD

Sega announced a new compilation, Sonic Origins, during its Sonic Central event today. It is coming to the “latest platforms.”. The package will include Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. These titles helped make Sonic one of the most recognizable characters in gaming, and they also helped Sega compete with dominant Nintendo games during the console wars of the ’90s.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Sonic Origins Gives Players A New Chance To Experience The Glory Days

This year marks the 30th anniversary for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise and as with any major anniversary milestone for a long-running franchise, fans want something to celebrate the glory days of the series. While 2017's Sonic Mania paid stellar tribute to the 2D days of Sega's spiny speedster, fans still love and play the games that gave Nintendo's popular plumber a run for his money back in the '90s. During today's Sonic Central presentation, Sega announced Sonic Origins to help players relive the early days of the Sonic the Hedgehog series.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Video: Sonic Colors Wii vs. Sonic Colors: Ultimate comparison

More than a decade after Sonic Colors first appeared on Wii, the game is seeing new life on Switch as Sonic Colors: Ultimate. GameXplain has now put together a video comparing the two versions. Here’s the full video:. Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be out for Switch on September 7.
Video GamesKotaku

New Sonic Game Coming In 2022

Y’all! There’s a new Sonic game coming in 2022! Sega’s also releasing a remaster of Sonic Colors and a Sonic Origins collection. Today, in celebration of 30 years of Sonic, Sega held a Sonic Central to share what’s coming next for the Blue Blur. Most of the news centered on boring crossover content like Sonic-themed costumes being added to Sega’s Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game and Two Point Hospital. But hidden among the rough were a few diamonds (literal and figurative).