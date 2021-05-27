Using Crypto to Address Inequity and Injustice

This special episode of "Community Crypto," live from Consensus, highlights exemplary projects that go to the heart of the crypto story: the hopes and dreams that many have to see that crypto/blockchain technology is used to make society more just and fair. Host Isaiah Jackson speaks with special guests who are putting crypto to work for good causes. Actor Hill Harper and his business partner Najah Roberts discuss their new app called "The Black Wall Street App," offering a digital wallet, ability to trade and crypto education to users. Producer Leah Callon-Butler and Aleksander Larsen of Axie Infinity show us the difference an NFT game makes in an underserved Philippines community. Greg Magarshak and Gerard Dache discuss a project called "Justice Coin," that the City of Evanston, Illinois plans to use to make reparations to people previously harmed by harsh marijuana laws.