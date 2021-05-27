newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Using Crypto to Address Inequity and Injustice

CoinDesk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis special episode of "Community Crypto," live from Consensus, highlights exemplary projects that go to the heart of the crypto story: the hopes and dreams that many have to see that crypto/blockchain technology is used to make society more just and fair. Host Isaiah Jackson speaks with special guests who are putting crypto to work for good causes. Actor Hill Harper and his business partner Najah Roberts discuss their new app called "The Black Wall Street App," offering a digital wallet, ability to trade and crypto education to users. Producer Leah Callon-Butler and Aleksander Larsen of Axie Infinity show us the difference an NFT game makes in an underserved Philippines community. Greg Magarshak and Gerard Dache discuss a project called "Justice Coin," that the City of Evanston, Illinois plans to use to make reparations to people previously harmed by harsh marijuana laws.

www.coindesk.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hill Harper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injustice#Education Technology#Technology Education#Community Education#Digital Technology#Nft#Community Crypto#Reparations#Harsh Marijuana Laws#People#Ability#Evanston#Axie Infinity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Crypto
Country
Philippines
Related
Public Healthlwvbae.org

Inequities & Opportunities

The League position on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion impels us to respond to the social, economic, and racial inequities exposed so glaringly by the COVID pandemic. The Health Care Team is co-sponsoring a virtual caucus entitled Health Care: Inequities and Opportunities on Monday, June 7, from noon to 1 PM in conjunction with the California League Convention. Attendees will receive brief handouts in advance summarizing the LWV Position on Health Care and a glossary of terms currently used in public discussions of health care reform.
MinoritiesMedscape News

Addressing Today's Racial Health Inequities Requires Understanding Their Roots

The health disparities seen in today's high rates of Black infant and maternal morbidity and mortality are rooted in health inequities and generational stress dating back centuries in the United States, but today's obstetricians can make changes in their own practices to address this inequity, according to Haywood L. Brown, MD, professor of ob.gyn. and associate dean of diversity at the Morsani College of Medicine and vice president of institutional equity at the University of South Florida, Tampa.
MinoritiesClick2Houston.com

NAACP launches COVID-19 information initiative supporting Black Americans

The NAACP has launched an initiative that works to limit pandemic and systemic disparities among the Black community within the United States. According to the NAACP, federal data shows that African Americans have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, and in addition to health implications, their community is also hit hard by economic and social implications.
AgricultureThe Guardian

‘The food system is racist’: an activist used a garden to tackle inequities

Karen Washington is a New York-based community activist and urban farmer who coined the term “food apartheid” to describe the structural inequalities in America’s food system. It’s by design not accident, she argues, that people of color are denied access to nutritious affordable food, farmland and business opportunities in the food industry.
Palm Beach, FLPalm Beach Interactive

Letters: Inequity persists. Address it, don't ignore it.

Camera phones have finally revealed the results of persistent American bigotry, most notably in the police departments across the nation, resulting once again in a never-ending cycle of discussion about race. But the "lack of diversity," the current phrase to describe the problem, admittedly exists in every aspect of American life. And, finally, on May 5, the Palm Beach County School Board admitted, in writing, to a disparity in the quality of education in white vs. black schools and vowed to rectify the problem.
Minoritiesthedoctorstv.com

Friends Discuss Systemic Racism, Inequality and Injustice

Cohosts of the “Hard Candy and Fruit Snacks” podcast Gloria Harrison and Carrie Clifford started off as best friends in elementary school. Their podcast uses their friendship to tackle hard issues about race. Gloria was part of a bussing school program – she was from the inner-city in Boston and she was bussed to Carrie’s affluent community for school. Gloria shares that at school she always felt like a guest.
Minoritiesriverjournalonline.com

Arrested Mobility: Addressing Racial Inequities in Bicycling

The reckoning with systemic racism has reached into nearly every corner of American life, including how bias affects people of color in bicycling. Unequal application of helmet requirements and other laws, and a lack of diversity in the cycling industry are among issues that have been raised. An upcoming webinar...
BusinessPosted by
Hartford Courant

At ‘Recovery for All’ rally, workers call on governor to address inequality

Hundreds of immigrants, long-term health care workers, teachers and students from across the state surrounded the steps of the state Capitol Monday evening — a sea of red, green, blue and purple union shirts — chanting “Governor Lamont, do your job,” as a demand for the state to invest in workers and communities. The Tax Day rally, hosted by the coalition Recovery for All, called for ...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Fighting injustice starts locally

As a mother of three sons, Camille Curry is used to kids getting cuts. The scrapes and small injuries from child's play, though, weren't as concerning as the cuts stemming from biases and racism – both of which Curry views as deep-rooted and systemic. There's the time when two of...
Hartford, CTJewish Ledger

Community Conversations on Racial Inequity

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Hartford and the Jewish Leadership Academy will launch a year-long community conversation on racism and its impact on Zoom, May 19, 7 – 8 .m. The conversation will begin with Isabel Wilkerson’s book The Warmth of Other Suns, which participants can read either as individuals or part of a group. Participants will receive a reading and conversation guide and invitations to a series of relevant, thought-provoking programs, initially over Zoom. To enroll in the program, email jody@jlahartford.org. For more information, email abutler@jewishhartford.org.
Environmentshelburnefarms.org

Climate Change Education to Address Intergenerational Injustice

This blog was adapted from an article originally published in the Vermont Standard, April 8, 2021 for Sustainable Woodstock. Used with permission. Joan Haley is Director of Partnership Education Programs for Shelburne Farms with the National Park Service. She had help writing this article from Mateo Bango (16), Pete Wilson (22) and Carmen Bango (23).
Worldkathmandupost.com

Chain of injustice

It has been a year since the caste killings in Rukum West shook the moral foundations of the Nepali state. Navaraj Bishwokarma and his five friends were brutally thrashed and thrown into the Bheri River because Navaraj, a 21-year-old Dalit boy from Jajarkot, had dared to love an "upper caste" girl. What could have been an exemplary case of youths from two disparate castes breaking social barriers for the sake of love and humanity had turned into a tragedy that showed Nepali society where it stands in terms of freedom and equality.
EducationWSAZ

Ohioans debate how to teach history

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A national debate over how we teach American history to our children is heating up on a local level. Ohio attorney general Dave Yost is speaking out against a Biden administration education policy. The president wants to offer a grant for schools that adopt the 1619 project curriculum method of studying history that is centered around the African American experience, including slavery.
Religioncreation.com

God’s existence a non-issue?

Following Lucien Tuinstra’s article debating strategies for atheists and Christians, based on a flow chart devised by an atheist to structure such a debate, CMI received feedback from Miguel F. Denying that we can debate God’s existence, he nevertheless attempts to do so, insisting that his assertions are to be accepted!
Boston, MABoston Herald

Meadows: It’s time to address racial inequities in childbirth

In Kim Janey, Boston has its first woman and first Black mayor. The arrival of this Roxbury native, former teen mom now grandmother and long-time education advocate invites us to take a new look at one of our city’s greatest challenges: health inequities, particularly those related to childbirth. Boston boasts...
San Francisco, CAsan francisco state university

SF State launches Men of Color program to address academic inequities, unhealthy masculinity

A new San Francisco State University program aims to address concerning college retention and graduation rates for male students of color. A collaboration between the Division of Equity & Community Inclusion and Health Promotion & Wellness (HPW), the new Men of Color (MoC) program focuses on the academic, social and personal development of San Francisco State students who are men of color.