SEGA has announced this morning that they will be releasing Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown next month, but there's a catch. The good news is you're getting a completely updated version of the game 15 years after its release with all the bells and whistles you could hope for. The bad news… it's only for the PS4 as a digital exclusive, and there's no confirmation that it's backward compatible on the PS5, so it looks like unless you still have the PS4 you won't be playing it anywhere else. You can read more about it below and check out screenshots as the game will drop on June 1st. Here's hoping this is a sign of a new Virtua Fighter title on the way for next-gen consoles.