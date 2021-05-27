newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Bitcoin Crash Reveals Resiliency of Crypto Markets, Lack of Systemic Risk: Macro Guru Raoul Pal

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says the crypto industry exhibited remarkable structural resiliency amid the most recent price crash. Pal, the current chief executive of Real Vision, says the crypto industry largely absorbed the downtick in price without punishing anyone but speculators. “Headline: A major asset class crashed 42%...

dailyhodl.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial System#Cryptocurrency#Risk Markets#Financial Markets#Financial Risk#Systemic Risk#Real Vision#Downtick#Fed#Mutualise#The Daily Hodl#Crypto Email#Investors#Leverage Liquidation#Collateral Losses#Speculators#Investment Advice#Asset Class#Offset#Stress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

Canadian Purpose Ether ETF Breaches 50,000 ETH

© Reuters. Canadian Purpose Ether ETF Breaches 50,000 ETH. Canada-based Purpose Ether has breached 50,000 ETH worth $122.7 million. The company is the first to launch an Ether ETF back in April 2021. Purpose group has also launched the first Bitcoin ETF earlier this year. Canada-based Purpose Ether ETF has...
StocksPosted by
pymnts

Crypto Crash Continues: Bitcoin Down 47.8 Pct Since April High

Bitcoin dipped another 5.16 percent on Saturday (May 30), falling now to $33,849.47, Reuters reported. The cryptocurrency had lost around $1,842 in value from its previous close. Another popular cryptocurrency, Ether, fell as well, dropping 6.26 percent to $2,262 on Saturday. That coin lost $151.11 from its previous close. Bitcoin...
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin price – live: Crypto crash continues amid bank crackdown

The price of bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies continue to slide at the start of the week, amid news that certain British banks are cracking down on crypto exchanges.Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada) and dogecoin all fell on Monday morning, though one cryptocurrency was able to buck the trend. Ripple (XRP) shot up in value by more than 10 per cent, taking it back towards $1.Despite the latest losses, both Cardano and Ethereum are up by around 10 per cent week-on-week, while bitcoin is trading at roughly the same price. The relative stability has left analysts divided over whether bitcoin is at the start of a bear market or whether this is just a price correction on the way to new all-time highs in 2021.Elon Musk, whose tweets and comments have managed to move the market in recent months, was once again sharing memes about dogecoin over the weekend. Some are hopeful that the recent council established to look at bitcoin’s environmental impact could help turn the cryptocurrency’s fortunes around.We’ll have all the latest news right here.
Businessdailyhodl.com

Here’s Why Central Banks Could Add Bitcoin and Crypto to Their Balance Sheets, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood, founder of global asset management company ARK Invest, says she sees a scenario where central banks could start accumulating Bitcoin and other crypto assets. In a new episode of The Breakdown podcast, the superstar hedge fund manager says her firm believes that deflation, not inflation, will hit global markets as consumer demand shifts from commodities to services.
Stocksinvezz.com

Here is what JPMorgan’s Chief thinks about Bitcoin (BTC)

Goldman Sachs stated that there has been increased interest in cryptocurrencies from its clients. Jamie Dimon has advised people to stop investing in Bitcoin since the crypto is not supported by anything. He believes cryptocurrencies are far more inferior to traditional assets and wants improved regulation. The debate about the...
Marketsvia.news

Bitcoin Gold Cryptocurrency Bearish By 12% In The Last 24 Hours

Bitcoin Gold (BTG-USD) Cryptocurrency is currently on bearish momentum by 12.29% in the last 24 hours. At 01:41 EST on Sunday, 30 May, Bitcoin Gold (BTG-USD) is at $55.93. Bitcoin Gold’s current value is at $55.93 which is 87.97% below its all time high of $456.25 at Wednesday, 20 December.
Marketsbbcgossip.com

VORTECS Report: How volatility drove one crypto trading strategy to 280x Bitcoin’s gains

What does a highly volatile asset class offer traders, beyond palpitations and the occasional heart attack? Opportunity. Nicole Wirick of Prosperity Wealth Strategies in Michigan summed it up for Forbes: “Market volatility is a normal part of investing and is to be expected in a portfolio. If markets went straight up, then investing would be easy and we’d all be rich.”
Marketsetftrends.com

First Trust, Fidelity Bitcoin ETFs Officially under SEC Review

Filings with the SEC on Wednesday show that Fidelity‘s Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust and the First Trust SkyBridge Bitcoin ETF are officially beginning their SEC review. This begins a 45-day review cycle of the applications, though the SEC has the ability to issue extensions up to 240 days. Historically the Commission has taken all 240 days to review, and has yet to approve any cryptocurrency ETF.
Currenciesedmchicago.com

What is Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency ETNs?

The most popular and most expensive cryptocurrency in the world is attractive because it offers an alluring prospect of maximizing future profits. According to Morgan Stanley experts, the cue ball is becoming more and more rooted in the global financial markets. The increased investor interest, in turn, contributes to the growth of the bitcoin rate. At the same time, companies that decide to operate with bitcoins in their activities should be ready to:
Stockscryptoticker.io

How To Trade Tesla And Amazon On The Blockchain!

Tesla and Amazon are two highly popular and commonly known stock market shares, which are traded at extremely high volume on a regular basis. Now, for the crypto users out there, the stock markets are neither a familiar place nor exactly easy to interact with. But of course, crypto has come a long way and with the possibilities provided by smart contract platforms, there’s a possible way to trade both Tesla And Amazon on the blockchain through synths.
Marketscryptonewspipe.com

Hello Pal Reveals Purchase of Crypto Mining firm Crypto Pal

Canadian publicly listed company, Hello Pal has announced the acquisition of crypto mining firm Crypto Pal. The announcement was made in a press release with Hello Pal offering more details about the purchase. First Listed Company with Exposure to Dogecoin Hello Pal acquired 51% of Crypto Pal for 3.5 million CAD consisting of 1.5 million.
Marketscryptoglobe.com

‘Ether Beats Bitcoin as a Store of Value,’ Says Goldman Sachs Global Macro Research

A new research report out of Wall Street banking giant Goldman Sachs predicts Ethereum overtaking Bitcoin as a store of value asset. Santiago Roel Santos, General Partner at blockchain-focused investment firm ParaFi Capital, published a series of tweets showing excerpts from relevant sections of a 41-page report (titled: “Crypto: A New Asset Class?”) by Goldman’s Global Macro Research team, which was published on May 21.
StocksCoinDesk

DeFi’s Set Labs Raises $14M to Expand Crypto’s Tokenized ‘ETFs’

To get there, Set has homed in on portfolio development. Its protocol allows users to gain exposure to many coins, usually bundled thematically, by purchasing a single token. There’s the UNI-heavy DeFi Pulse Index, the Metaverse Index long on tokens from virtual worlds and a pair of leveraged products. Disclosure.