Bend, OR

DCSO arrests fake contractor on fraud charges, more victims likely

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California man was arrested Tuesday in Bend on fraud charges after he scammed Central Oregon customers who paid him for various handyman projects, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp said detectives started investigating 29-year-old Jacob Quesada and “Quesada Handyman Service” in March. Customers reported...

