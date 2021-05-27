Cancel
Zombieland Saga’s Junko Konno Gets Wedding Dress Figure

By Corey Prasek
otaquest.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday MAPPA and F:NEX announced a new figure of Junko Konno from Zombieland Saga in a stunning wedding dress. This Junko Konno, Zombie No. 4, figure was created based on a special illustration by Kasumi Fukagawa, the character designer of Zombieland Saga Revenge. The beautiful and intricate design of the dress, with its multiple layers of frills, and its impressive volume, has been faithfully reproduced. In addition, some of the parts are made of clear material, and the carefully applied pearl coating makes them shine beautifully.

