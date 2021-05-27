LOWBOY TRUCK DRIVER Clark Comp...

LOWBOY TRUCK DRIVER Clark Companies, leader in the design and construction of specialized high-end outdoor athletic facilities, located in Delhi, NY has an immediate opening for a full-time experienced Lowboy Truck Driver. Responsibilities include but not limited to: Load and unload heavy equipment for transportation to various job locations; Securement of proper cargo, including the ability to chain and strap own load; Must be able to haul wide loads; Must be able to perform maintenance and minor truck repairs; Effectively communicate with staff and customers; Manage time effectively to ensure completion of all deliveries in a timely manner; Other duties as assigned by Company Management. Requirements: Class A CDL with clean driving record. Minimum 3 years' experience. Must be able to work approximately 50-hour work week, Monday - Friday. Hours vary by job location, home nights. Hourly wage DOE, great benefit package includes but not limited to: health, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, profit sharing, flexible spending and paid time off. To apply, send resumes to: Human Resources, P.O. Box 427, Delhi, NY 13753 or fax to 607-746-3107. Clark Companies is an Affirmative Action, Equal Opportunity Employer.