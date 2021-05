Olivia Rodrigo is giving fans more of a taste of Sour, her upcoming debut album, through her heartbreak hotline. The 18-year-old pop star aired a promo for her album during a commercial break on Saturday Night Live's latest episode on Saturday (May 15), where she made her debut as a musical guest and performed her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Drivers License" and new song "Good 4 U." Styled like a nostalgic commercial with lyrical and aesthetic references to her previously released songs, her Sour promo asks viewers, "Suffer from a broken heart? Do you eat strawberry ice cream at every meal? Do you want to scream real loud? The next time you're heartbroken, don't get sweet. Get Sour by Olivia Rodrigo."