The pandemic shut down the fair last year, but country music, corn dogs and demolition derbies will be back this summerYamhill County Fair's organizers announced last week that the annual celebration will return Aug. 4 at the fairgrounds in McMinnville, after the fair was put on hiatus last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. For more than 165 years, the Yamhill County Fair thrilled and entertained generations of people with its rides, livestock exhibits and rodeo. Then, 2020 arrived and the world was thrown into a pandemic that shut down the fair and nearly everything else in American society....