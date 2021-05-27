newsbreak-logo
Note on Marshawn Lloyd

247Sports
 2 days ago

247sports.com
Sportsthemillennews.com

Eagle Notes

These last weeks of May are full of activity in the school system. I was able to hang around Middle School Field Day last week, and had a ball! Student events with ostrich eggs, sponges filled with water, kids spinning around on bats, and crawling through hula hoops each played a small part during the day. Activities of athleticism were […]
Armada, MImyrecordnewspaper.com

Coach notes…

Armada High School’s Girls Varsity Softball split a double header with Algonac on Tuesday, May 18. They won the first game 6-5 in 12 innings. The Tigers dropped the second 5-6 after it was called. Thanks for your interest in The Record Newspaper! If you are an existing subscriber, please...
College Sports247Sports

RECRUITING: USC offers local 2023 cornerback Rodrick Pleasant

The Trojans made an offer to three-star 2023 Serra cornerback Rodrick Pleasant on Thursday. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Pleasant is not rated in the 247Sports Composite, but he is the No. 39 cornerback prospect in the 247Sports Composite. Pleasant holds offers from Colorado, BYU, TCU, Oregon, Boise State and Penn State.
Methuen, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

LOCAL NOTES

Methuen Legion Baseball will hold tryouts on Saturday, May 29 from 3-6 p.m. at Methuen High School. There will be a junior and senior team again this year. Players born in 2002 and later are eligible. For questions, write Methuenlegion@yahoo.com or call/text Dave at 978-609-2895. Football. The MVC Football Transition...
Garrett County, MDWVNews

Husky notes

A volleyball meeting will be held at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, in the cafeteria for girls interested in trying out next year. For any questions, please reach out to Coach Bailey at jamielynbailey@gmail.com. Golf. NHS is looking for ninth-, 10th- and 11th-grade students interested in playing golf next school...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

247Sports experts sound off on UF's newest commitment Julian Humphrey

The Florida Gators landed their first commitment in the secondary for their 2022 recruiting class on Thursday in Houston (TX) Clear Lake four-star cornerback Julian Humphrey. The Top247 defender picked the Gators over finalists Penn State and Texas A&M. Florida cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar is making quick use of his time adding a quality player in his first year on the Gators staff, using ties he's forged in the state of Texas from his time coaching at Texas State in the past. This addition also continues the trend of adding elite speed to the Gators roster, joining Isaiah Bond who is also fast in his own regard. Humphrey put down some impressive track times of his own this past season, running a 10.55 100m dash and 21.17 200 m dash as a Junior.
College SportsPosted by
BCBulletin

Stellar, Standard & Subar 2021: CB Jason Maitre

The summer is knocking on the door and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed a trio of players. Today we look at Jason Maitre, a defensive back who will play a valuable role on Tem Lukabu's defense.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

WATCH: The impact of tampering on the transfer portal

It was just last month when Neal Brown visited with SiriusXM Sports to talk about how things change from year to year in a football program like his, and the West Virginia coach lifted the lid on the topic of tampering. We say just last month, because so many things have happened in and around the transfer portal and with the transfer policy since then. The Mountaineers have fished a few players out already and have the capacity to do more, even if they just plucked a prospect from junior college, but they've also lost their share, too, and it sure sounded like at least one instance upset Brown. "It's going to be impossible to police this tampering."
SportsPosted by
247Sports

60% off annual OR first month of Bucknuts for only $1 offer!

Are you ready for an absolutely HUGE month of June recruiting for the Buckeyes?. We are. Are you being the best Buckeye fan you can be? Are you a BUCKNUTS PREMIUM SUBSCRIBER?. If not, we are offering our annual membership for 60% off AND monthly subscribers can join and pay only $1 for the first month!
Texas State247Sports

4-star CB Cam Johnson includes Texas A&M in Top 7

With the recruiting dead period about to be lifted in a matter of days, St. Frances Academy cornerback Cam Johnson is narrowing down his focus as he heads towards a decision. Johnson trimmed his list late Friday afternoon down to Boston College, Maryland, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
Maryland StatePosted by
247Sports

Maryland football recruiting: Terps make cut for in-state four-star

Maryland football got some good news on Friday, when four-star in-sate cornerback Cam Johnson included the Terps in his top seven on Twitter. Johnson, a rising senior at Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances Academy ranked the No. 31 cornerback and No. 312 player nationally and seventh-ranked player in Maryland per the 247Sports Composite rankings, listed the Terps along with Boston College, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Marshall Grad Transfer OL Expected to Visit Notre Dame

Back in May, one of the Marshall football program's current strengths — its offensive line — took a significant hit when Cain Madden, a first team All-Conference USC and second team All-America selection last year at right guard, entered the Transfer Portal. "After much thought and prayer, I have made...
NFLlandgrantholyland.com

Freshman Focus: Denzel Burke

Welcome to an ongoing series here at Land-Grant Holy Land — Freshman Focus. The summer months are rapidly approaching as we anxiously await the beginning of preseason camp, when this year’s crop of Buckeyes will be back hard at work preparing for the 2021 campaign. That being the case, now is a great time to introduce you to Ohio State’s incredibly talented freshman class. Each edition of Freshman Focus will highlight one of the newest Buckeyes, and will hopefully provide a glimpse at what they will bring to the team in the coming years.
Football247Sports

Notre Dame Offer Report: Class of 2023 WR Zachariah Branch

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman receiver Zachariah Branch is the latest class of 2023 recruit to add an offer from Notre Dame. Here is a brief rundown of the newest Fighting Irish football target. Name: Zachariah Branch. City: Las Vegas, Nev. School: Bishop Gorman. Height: 5-10 Weight: 172. Position: Receiver.
FootballPosted by
247Sports

VIDEO: 2023 WR Jalen Brown deep TD catches in jamboree

Watch Gulliver Prep 2023 wide receiver Jalen Brown in a spring jamboree. Brown caught three passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns in a half against Dade Christian and one half against Norland. Brown, a four-star prospect and the seventh-best wide receiver in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports...