Supporters seek answers from Dundee United over direction of club

 2 days ago
Tannadice Park (PA Archive)

Supporters representatives have made formal expressions of concern to Dundee United as the club close in on the appointment of their new manager.

United parted company with Micky Mellon earlier this week after the former Tranmere boss achieved a ninth-placed finish on their return to the Scottish Premiership.

Tam Courts, who is head of tactical performance at United’s academy, has emerged as the clear favourite to replace Mellon, although reports have stated that other candidates will be interviewed.

Former Livingston player Courts, 39, was Kelty Hearts manager before joining United in October 2019 and had a brief spell in caretaker charge during a Covid-19 outbreak this season.

Both the Federation of Dundee United Supporters’ Clubs and the ArabTrust, which is the club’s second largest shareholder, announced on social media that answers had been sought from the Tannadice decision-makers over the direction of the club.

A social media statement read: “In relation to the current vacant manager position and growing concerns amongst fans with those in charge of the day to day running of the club, please be advised that we together with the other members of Dundee United Supporters Group emailed the club yesterday – asking for a response within 72 hours.

“We will keep you updated once a reply is received.”

United are owned by American Mark Ogren, who has tasked sporting director Tony Asghar with running the football department.

