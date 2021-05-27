newsbreak-logo
NFL

Hangin' with the Boys: Third Best? Really?

Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 3 days ago
Some are predicting the Cowboys will finish third in the NFC East. Does that make sense? Not to us. Plus, the boys talk about Jaylon Smith's priorities, moving the defense forward under Dan Quinn and Dak Prescott overcoming the mental hurdle.

