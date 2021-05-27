Hangin' with the Boys: Third Best? Really?

Once looked at as the premier position group in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys offensive line is hoping to regain its old form in 2021. Tyron Smith and La’el Collins both missed significant time last year, with Collins not playing a single snap. The ever-so-reliable All-Pro Zack Martin was banged up as well and found himself in and out of the lineup until ultimately succumbing to injuries; he was shutdown by the team for the season in early December. Finding rhythm and continuity on the offensive line seemed to be a struggle from Week 1 and the team never quite found its footing as the Cowboys totaled over 10 different starting offensive line combinations throughout the season.