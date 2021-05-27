Hangin' with the Boys: Third Best? Really?

The NFL schedule was FINALLY released and the ATB Boys Mike "The Pig", LP "Shoota", and Paul Ryan breakdown weeks 1 -4. Mike and Paul felt a little bit of deja vu when breaking down the first 4 weeks as things are eerily similar to the beginning of the dreaded 2020 season. Tampa Bay, Carolina, Philadelphia, and the Los Angeles Chargers are Dallas' first 4 opponents and while the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers look to be the toughest test, the other teams shouldn't be slept on. Rookie camp started last week and while Mike wasn't too excited about the early reports, LP wants everyone to temper expectations on.... Dan Quinn?? The guys also ranked the 5 QBs of these teams, where did Herbert rank on everyone's list? Listen and find out.