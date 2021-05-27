What are some interesting social historical events or persons in Canada?
I am trying to learn more about Canadian history, specifically social events and persons with a social impact in Canada. Are there any underrated social-historical events or persons in Canada worth learning about? Whether it changed the profound course of law, politics, et cetera, but with a sociological impact? I am looking for underrated or lesser-known social events and social persons, but open to all as well.ask.metafilter.com