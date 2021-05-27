Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

What are some interesting social historical events or persons in Canada?

By RearWindow to Society, Culture
metafilter.com
 13 days ago

I am trying to learn more about Canadian history, specifically social events and persons with a social impact in Canada. Are there any underrated social-historical events or persons in Canada worth learning about? Whether it changed the profound course of law, politics, et cetera, but with a sociological impact? I am looking for underrated or lesser-known social events and social persons, but open to all as well.

ask.metafilter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Canada#History Of Canada#Europe#Historical Events#Historical Fiction#Local Events#Social Issues#Social Impact#The Toronto Circus Riot#The Orange Order#Cree#Attawapiskat First Nation#The Red River Rebellion#American#Fenians#Irish#Azraelbrown#The White House#Un#Doukhobors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
United Nations
Country
Egypt
Related
AmericasBusiness Insider

Canada and Nova Scotia Announce Investments in Social Housing

HALIFAX, NS, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to investments made by the Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia under the National Housing Strategy, affordable housing developments in three Nova Scotia communities will receive support. Today,...
SocietyRenewAmerica

Canada's leap from socialism to communism!

We saw this coming for a long time. And it seemed to explode extemporaneously within this last month. It had already pushed off in the United States, using the Covid-19 virus as the fuse to begin shutting churches down. These actions were attributed to pandemic orders that, due to the virus, people cannot gather.
Societythecamarilloacorn.com

Socialism is a historic failure

In regards to Allen Chinn’s letter published on May 28 extolling the virtues of socialism and encouraging more socialists to run for office, I found it rather amusing how he views the world through his Democratic socialist goggles. He attempts to make the case that socialists are champions of the...
Societystateofpress.com

Statue of Canada residential schools architect toppled in Toronto | Indigenous Rights News

Egerton Ryerson statue toppled after demonstration about discovery of 215 Indigenous children’s remains at residential school. A statue of one of the architects of Canada’s residential schools system has been toppled and will not be replaced, the president of Toronto’s Ryerson University said, after protesters rallied to honour the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were found at a former school.
Americasairdrietoday.com

Quebec invests $14 million to adapt justice system to First Nations communities

MONTREAL — Quebec is investing $14 million over four years to adapt its justice system to the realities of Indigenous communities. Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafrenière said today the money will go toward promoting community justice initiatives and reducing the over-representation of Indigenous people in the justice system. He says...
Americasokotokstoday.ca

Citing role in 'genocidal policies,' history professors reach out to First Nations

FREDERICTON — History professors at the University of New Brunswick are offering their research skills to Indigenous people looking for information about ancestors or seeking land claims, saying First Nations remain under threat from Canada's "imperialist and genocidal policies." In a recent message on the history department's official Facebook page,...
Societythereminder.ca

A look at some recent attacks on Muslims in Canada

Four members of a Muslim family were killed and a child was seriously injured after police say a man intentionally drove a truck into them while they were out for a walk Sunday evening. Police say he targeted them because of their faith. The latest statistics from 2017 show an...
Americasthinkpol.ca

NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

OTTAWA — New Democrats are calling on the federal government to recognize the residential schools policy pursued by Canada for over a century as genocide against Indigenous Peoples. In a motion to be tabled in the House of Commons on Thursday, NDP MP Leah Gazan is asking fellow lawmakers to...
Americasz-lane.com

How Thousands of Indigenous Children Vanished in Canada

OTTAWA — The announcement last month that the remains of 215 Indigenous children had been found on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School left the nation reeling. Flags throughout Canada were put at half-staff and impromptu memorials comprising children’s moccasins or shoes, often marked with “215,” have sprouted,...
HomelessThe Guardian

The discovery of a mass grave in Canada has Indigenous people asking: how many more?

Last week, the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation found the remains of 215 children who had been buried in unmarked graves at the site of a former Indian residential school in British Columbia. Residential schools, which operated in Canada from 1883 to 1996, were government-funded, church-run institutions that took Indigenous children away from their families, with the aim of “[killing] the Indian in the child”.
Marketsspglobal.com

What Canada Is Missing

This article is reprinted from the Indexology blog of S&P Dow Jones Indices. Canadian investors have long participated in U.S. equity markets, but are materially underweight in U.S. mid- and small-cap companies. In this respect, Canadians resemble their European counterparts, whose investments in the U.S. rarely range beyond those companies...
ku.edu

Study: Brexit was 'historic debacle' in which the UK failed to protect its interests

LAWRENCE — Ever since the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016’s Brexit referendum, debates have raged on whether it was the right decision and how the U.K. would separate itself. A new study from a University of Kansas international trade law expert argues that, regardless of what one feels of the decision, its implementation has been “a historic debacle.”
Melbournepcma.org

Leaning Into In-Person Events

As in-person events start coming back — including PCMA’s EduCon 2021, set for July 7-9 in Phoenix — we know that we can’t take a rinse-and-repeat approach to the way they were held pre-pandemic. And that goes beyond the fact that the health protocols we must follow to help our attendees feel safe — like mask-wearing, social distancing, and no longer rubbing elbows on the buffet line — will automatically make our events look and feel very different than before COVID-19.
BusinessSmirs Interior News

Majority of economists expect Bank of Canada to stay put on interest rates: survey

A majority of Canadian economists agree that the Bank of Canada will keep its key interest rate on hold instead of announcing a new overnight target Wednesday (June 9). That’s according to a new Data Finder survey of 21 Canadian economists, of whom 95 per cent or 20 say they think the rate will remain where it’s been for more than a year, at 0.25 per cent.
WorldVermilion Standard

Bank of Canada maintains interest rate: Read the official statement

Here’s the official statement from the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision on Wednesday, June 9, 2021:. The Bank of Canada today held its target for the overnight rate at the effective lower bound of 0.25 per cent, with the Bank Rate at 0.5 per cent and the deposit rate at 0.25 per cent. The Bank is maintaining its extraordinary forward guidance on the path for the overnight rate. This is reinforced and supplemented by the Bank’s quantitative easing (QE) program, which continues at a target pace of $3 billion per week.