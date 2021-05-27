Suspicious Persons

The Douglass Township Police Department was dispatched for a report of suspicious males in a truck. Around 1340 hours the males parked in a driveway on the 200 block of Pine Forge Rd. The caller stated the driver honked their horn. The driver yelled to the caller and asked if she had cars for sale. The other male was already on the property looking around. The caller reported the males were in a gray Toyota Tundra with a New Jersey registration. If anyone else were contacted by the males or saw them in the area, please contact the department.