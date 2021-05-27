Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglass Township, PA

Suspicious Persons

crimewatchpa.com
 13 days ago

The Douglass Township Police Department was dispatched for a report of suspicious males in a truck. Around 1340 hours the males parked in a driveway on the 200 block of Pine Forge Rd. The caller stated the driver honked their horn. The driver yelled to the caller and asked if she had cars for sale. The other male was already on the property looking around. The caller reported the males were in a gray Toyota Tundra with a New Jersey registration. If anyone else were contacted by the males or saw them in the area, please contact the department.

berks.crimewatchpa.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Douglass Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Douglass Township, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#Toyota Tundra#Suspicious Males#Pine Forge Rd#Sale#Horizontal Tabs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Douglass Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Roadway Fire

On 05/17/2021 while on vehicle patrol an Officer from the Douglass Township Police Department came upon what appeared to be a lit road flare I the middle of Rt. 562 just west of Douglass Dr. The Officer found what is believed to be a large lithium battery pack on fire. The Officer used his vehicle’s fire extinguisher, and the fire was put out.