Paul Stanley gave fans an update on the upcoming Kiss biopic, Shout It Out Loud, now in pre-production. Blabbermouth transcribed some of the “Star Child's” chat with Download host Kylie Olsson, in which he said, “It is definitely happening and that's gonna be really interesting. The script was really good. And we really waited until we felt comfortable. Look, you get once chance to do it, and I would rather not do it than do it half assed or poorly. Our director (Joachim Ronning) is the real deal. He did Maleficent 2, and he's not some hack; he knows how to make movies. It should be great. Casting hasn't begun yet. But that will be interesting too.”