Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Barbecued Jacob’s ladder with kimchi slaw, milk buns, pickled beets, chips and horseradish hollandaise

By Scott Goss
greatbritishchefs.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis incredible sharing dish from Scott Goss is an absolute feast for the senses. Slow-cooked Jacob’s ladder (a cut of several beef short ribs in a single piece) is stuffed in homemade milk buns (a brioche-style bread) with a kimchi-flavoured mayonnaise and horseradish-flavoured hollandaise. With pickled beetroot and triple-cooked beef dripping chips as accompaniments, there’s plenty to be getting on with, but for a blow-out feast with friends, it’s actually very manageable if you prepare some elements the day ahead.

www.greatbritishchefs.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beets#Kimchi#Food Drink#Red Meat#Short Ribs#Horseradish Hollandaise#Homemade Milk Buns#Pickled Beetroot#Chips#Ready Made Buns#Slow Cooked Jacob#Sauces#Accompaniments#Shop Bought Mayonnaise#Triple Cooked Beef#Bold Beef Cuts#Scratch#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Milk
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesStanly News & Press

COOKING WITH THE SNAP – Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce

Editor’s Note: Let’s celebrate the past with some of our favorite recipes of our grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles. Email bj.drye@stanlynewspress.com with recipes and a small story about the famous cooks that go with the recipe. Pictures can be included of the cook. Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Classic Coffee Cake Recipe With A Twist

Depending on who you ask, enjoying a piece of cake for breakfast isn't always acceptable. And while we fully support being able to eat cake at any time of day you please, there is a way to get around this social norm. Enter: coffee cake. Coffee cake is the perfect...
Recipesspectrumnews1.com

Chef's Kitchen: Maple Bacon and Cinnamon Bun Buttercream Brownies

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Oh, brownies. We do very much love you. So how is it that we are just now getting what's touted as “the first brownie store in the country?”. Introducing Stackd Brownies. Lake Mary has beaten everyone to the proverbial punch. These hubby 'n' wife-made brownies look a lot like cupcakes, but without the paper wrapper. Oh, and it's all about the buttercream and the limitless toppings.
RecipesTODAY.com

Kimchi Potato Salad

Amongst the banchan at a Korean barbecue restaurant, you might see sometimes see a small plate of macaroni or potato salad. And potato salad is one of my favorite picnic and barbecue sides. With a nice little kick from the kimchi, it’s a dish folks will gladly keep coming back to nibble on.
Recipesolivemagazine.com

Samphire and sea beet sambol

Sambols are a very popular accompaniment to most meals in Sri Lanka – this version from Hoppers restaurant celebrates the British coast with crab and foraged sea herbs. Serve this samphire and sea beet sambol recipe as part of a menu along with Hoppers’ Sri Lankan crab curry. COOK'S NOTES.
Agriculturebrunswickforest.com

Reeling in Some Great Flavor: Local Seafood

Fresh seafood is always a crowd-pleaser in Southeastern North Carolina. The major bodies of water that surround our area are vital for food and trade. Seafood in the greater Wilmington area has its own culture, with many delicious ways to prepare it. Choosing to buy something local is important because...
RecipesKATU.com

Beet Carpaccio!

Today on Afternoon Live celebrity chef Priyanka Naik joined Kara on show to walk us through a delicious and tasty beet carpaccio! Priyanka Naik is a self-taught Indian vegan chef, Food Network champion, Quibi Dishmantled Winner, TV Host and Author. She is a food and TV personality, who hosts Dish it Healthy with Priyanka Naik a Tastemade original clean-eating food show on Food Network Kitchen and is the author of THE MODERN TIFFIN out on November 2, 2021 (available for PRI-order now). An avid traveler who’s been to nearly forty countries, her globally inspired original recipes, with a focus on sustainability, have been featured on her blog Chef Priyanka, IGTV—hosting her own digital series “Cook With Chef Pri at 3,” and are incorporated into her regular speaking appearances. Priyanka is first-generation, Indian American, raised on Staten Island, New York, and has two elder sisters. Her Indian heritage is very important to her cooking style and lifestyle, so much so that she even learned her native language of Kannada before English and weaves in Indian elements throughout all of her original vegan cooking. She attributes her devotion to her Indian roots and passion for Indian food to her loving and supportive parents.
Food & Drinksleitesculinaria.com

Pickled Asparagus

Pickled asparagus is your answer to a springtime abundance. Don’t let all those gorgeous spears go to waste. Allspice, coriander, peppercorn, and mustard seed take those stalks from green to gorgeous. Adapted from Lynn Crawford | Farm to Chef | Penguin Canada, 2017. At harvest time, when there’s too much...
RecipesKATU.com

Christopher Kimball's Milk Street: Better Fettuccini Alfredo

The true Italian Fettuccine Alfredo looks a lot different than the American versionand it's tastes a lot better too! J.M. Hirsch, Editorial Director at Christopher Kimball's Milk Street, joined us to share the secrets he learned on a recent trip to Rome. Fettuccine Alfredo. Start to finish: 30 minutes. Servings:...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

KFC Australia's Newest Menu Items Have This Boozy Ingredient

There is something about enjoying an ice cold beer with a nice, warm plate of fried chicken that just makes sense. The pair just seems to go well together, with the cool, refreshing beverage perfectly complementing the satisfying comfort food. And now, KFC Australia has decided to make the most of this perfect pair with the launch of its new craft beer burger and beer marinated chicken tenders.
RecipesTODAY.com

Turn smoky barbecued ribs into savory shepherd's pie

Nothing says cookout quite like melt-in-your-mouth tender, smoky, barbecued ribs. Pitmaster Phil “The Grill” Johnson is joining TODAY to share his go-to recipe for St. Louis-style ribs and uses the leftovers to make a mac and cheese-topped shepherd’s pie. Phil Johnson. You can’t beat a classic when it comes to...
Recipesthelocalpalate.com

Kimchi Slaw

In a large bowl, toss cabbage with kimchi sauce, vinegar, and sugar. Transfer to a covered container and refrigerate. May be served immediately or allowed to rest and ferment for up to 2 weeks. Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds before serving. Kimchi Sauce. Makes 1 1/3 cups. 6...
Food & DrinksHypebae

Stock Your Freezer With Milk Bar's New Ice Cream Pints

Christina Tosi‘s Milk Bar has announced that it is set to bring a new line of ice cream pints at all Whole Foods locations in the U.S. next month. This upcoming launch follows the brand’s soft-baked Cookies and Truffle Crumb Cakes release at Target last year. “I have dreamed about...
Recipesalexandra's kitchen

Recipes for Memorial Day: The Best Homemade Buns, Simple Slaw, Blueberry Cobbler & More

A few weeks ago, I taught a virtual Brioche & Veggie Burgers cooking class, and although we broiled the burgers (as opposed to grilling them), the whole exercise made me excited for the outdoor cooking season ahead: the charred, smoky flavors, the array of creamy, herby, spicy condiments, the olive oil grilled bread, the bubbling, berry desserts mounded with scoops of vanilla ice cream.
Food SafetyThomasNet Industrial News Room

Burger King’s Pickle Shortage Is a Big Dill

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Burger King was hoping to enter the Chicken Sandwich trend...
Food & DrinksInside the Magic

I Ate Disney’s Pickle Corn Dog and So Should You

Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort recently revealed what may be one of the most controversial foods to ever be released on Disney property — the pickle corn dog. You heard me right, a pickle corn dog. Now, I’m sure that you never thought that you would hear the words...
RecipesSanta Cruz Sentinel

Barbecue recipe: Pitmaster Rodney Scott’s Smoked Chicken

South Carolina pitmaster and cookbook author Rodney Scott says you’ll have a hard time going back to oven-barbecued chicken after you try this version, which features both his Rib Rub and Rodney’s Sauce. The recipes are featured in his new cookbook, “Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ” (Clarkson Potter), along with how-tos for barbecue sauces, sides and mains.
Hutchinson, KSHutchinson News

Miller: Ex-spear-imenting with global flavors

It feels like a long time since I’ve really written about vegetables. Probably because it has been. With the strange year, a long winter, and my new baby, article topics tended to slide through my fingers onto the computer keys, more focused on the seasons of my life rather than seasonal produce. That’s okay for a while (at least I hope so), but I’m technically commissioned to write about local food, so I shouldn’t stray for too long.
RecipesMonterey County Herald

Barbecue recipe: Roscoe’s Blueberry Cornmeal Pound Cake

In his new cookbook, “Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ” (Clarkson Potter), James Beard award-winning pitmaster Rodney Scott includes this recipe from a colleague and friend. The dish straddles the “traditional Southern-cooking camp and the fancy fine-dining camp,” Scott says, which explains the blueberries in the cornbread, plus the bourbon Chantilly cream.