Barbecued Jacob’s ladder with kimchi slaw, milk buns, pickled beets, chips and horseradish hollandaise
This incredible sharing dish from Scott Goss is an absolute feast for the senses. Slow-cooked Jacob’s ladder (a cut of several beef short ribs in a single piece) is stuffed in homemade milk buns (a brioche-style bread) with a kimchi-flavoured mayonnaise and horseradish-flavoured hollandaise. With pickled beetroot and triple-cooked beef dripping chips as accompaniments, there’s plenty to be getting on with, but for a blow-out feast with friends, it’s actually very manageable if you prepare some elements the day ahead.www.greatbritishchefs.com