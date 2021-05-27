Barbecued Jacob’s ladder with kimchi slaw, milk buns, pickled beets, chips and horseradish hollandaise

Today on Afternoon Live celebrity chef Priyanka Naik joined Kara on show to walk us through a delicious and tasty beet carpaccio! Priyanka Naik is a self-taught Indian vegan chef, Food Network champion, Quibi Dishmantled Winner, TV Host and Author. She is a food and TV personality, who hosts Dish it Healthy with Priyanka Naik a Tastemade original clean-eating food show on Food Network Kitchen and is the author of THE MODERN TIFFIN out on November 2, 2021 (available for PRI-order now). An avid traveler who’s been to nearly forty countries, her globally inspired original recipes, with a focus on sustainability, have been featured on her blog Chef Priyanka, IGTV—hosting her own digital series “Cook With Chef Pri at 3,” and are incorporated into her regular speaking appearances. Priyanka is first-generation, Indian American, raised on Staten Island, New York, and has two elder sisters. Her Indian heritage is very important to her cooking style and lifestyle, so much so that she even learned her native language of Kannada before English and weaves in Indian elements throughout all of her original vegan cooking. She attributes her devotion to her Indian roots and passion for Indian food to her loving and supportive parents.