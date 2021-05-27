End in sight for COVID-19 restrictions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government is relieved that the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has been kept below 15 percent for the last three consecutive days. It has been nearly one month since the state government announced a lockdown. It is hoped that if the rate of spread is gradually reduced at this level, the TPR can be brought down to less than 10 percent in three or four days, and further relaxations in lockdown restrictions can be allowed. — The TPR was 28.25 on May 8 when the lockdown started. On May 12, it rose again to 29.72. The Health Department estimates that the drop in TPR to less than 15 percent from that critical situation is a positive result of people deciding to stay home. While the TPR stood at 14.82 and 14.89 on Friday and Saturday respectively, it stood at 14.27 on Sunday.