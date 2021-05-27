Cancel
Public Health

End in sight for COVID-19 restrictions

By Bill Sullivan
goldcountrymedia.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a press conference Friday afternoon, health officials announced that all of California will no longer require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15. State health director Dr. Mark Ghaly led the event. Ghaly explained that the much lower virus cases...

goldcountrymedia.com
