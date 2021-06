The announcement May 19 that EU countries would officially welcome foreign travelers who have received an approved coronavirus vaccine is another milestone on the road to travel’s recovery. In the flurry of articles in the mainstream and travel trade media speculating on tourism’s recovery, I came across this piece of analysis by McKinsey & Company that, while focused on Spain’s recovery, contains relevant advice for many adventure travel companies and tourism destinations. Read on for highlights from the article with some perspective on what it means for all of us in adventure travel.