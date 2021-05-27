Interview: Starting 2024 Alabama OL William Sanders has All the Developing D-I Attributes

A great foundation was laid for William Sanders during the 2020 Alabama high school football season, what happens from here is up to him. The freshman showed no fear and no drop off in moving 6A Alabama defenders three to four years his senior around the field. The coaches at Brookwood High School lined up their 6-3, 250-pound, rising star at left tackle watching him manhandle the opposition in a ground-and-pound attack. A tweak in scheme for the 2021 season will have Sanders moving to right guard, and college coaches will get to further see his overall athleticism as he doubles at end on defense.