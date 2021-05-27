newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Why the tight labor market could be particularly tough in Birmingham

By Ty West
Posted by 
Birmingham Business Journal
Birmingham Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The labor shortage during the Covid-19 recovery has been intense across the board, with few industries or regions spared. But economists say some metro areas are more vulnerable than others, including Birmingham.

www.bizjournals.com
Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

The Birmingham Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/birmingham
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Economists#Metro Areas#Industries#Regions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsThe Guardian

Businesses fear impact of clean air zone launch in Birmingham

Birmingham is to launch the first clean air zone (CAZ) outside London to charge private cars, in a move hailed by campaigners as a major turning point for the former UK “motor city” that has been plagued by poor air quality for years. From 1 June drivers of older polluting...
Economybizjournals

These metros could be most susceptible to the labor shortage

From restaurant kitchens to software development firms, it’s a jobseeker’s market as the economy recovers from Covid-19. Companies across a range of industries and geographies are struggling to find talent — a trend complicated by an anticipated “turnover tsunami” in the wake of the pandemic. Jeffrey Korzenik, chief investment strategist...
Tennessee StateRogersville Review

Tennessee is 16th fastest for restarting business

After more than a year of living through the pandemic, most of the signs lately suggest that the U.S. has turned the corner in the fight against COVID-19. Average daily case numbers nationwide have fallen by around 80 percent from their peak in the U.S., from more than 250,000 per day in early January to just under 50,000 per day in early May. After a bumpy initial rollout, vaccines are now available to all adults nationwide, and the U.S. averaged more than 2 million doses administered per day during March and April. While COVID-19 still presents risks—more contagious variants continue to spread in some parts of the U.S. and vaccine hesitancy has begun to slow down the number of doses administered—a return to normalcy for many Americans now seems closer than it has at any point since the pandemic began.
Real EstatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Housing market short on buyer demand

According to the mortgage finance company Freddie Mac, the U.S. housing market is 3.8 million single-family homes short of what is needed to meet the country’s demand. The estimate represents a 52% rise in the nation’s home shortage, compared to 2018. The figure delineates how severe the housing deficit is.
Marketsrealtrends.com

Strategies for gaining listings in the tight luxury homes market

Throughout the U.S., luxury homes are the fastest-selling sector of the market, up 41 percent year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, according to a recent Redfin report. That far surpassed the 7 percent rise for affordable homes and 5.9 percent for mid-priced homes. “The pandemic turned the switch on...
Delaware Statedelawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware’s April jobless rate remains steady at 6.4%

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Apri was 6.4%, down slightly from 6.5% in March and slightly higher than the national figure. The Delaware Department of Labor reported 31,100 unemployed Delawareans in April 2021 compared to 63,500 during the lockdown period of April 2020. The US unemployment rate was 6.1%...
Putnam County, TNucbjournal.com

A shortage of contractors drives up the new home market

PUTNAM COUNTY – As the Putnam County existing home market continues its upward trend, many are tempted to instead build a new home. Those plans are increasingly being dashed by a shortage of contractors and the soaring price of building materials. Most of the general contractors working in Putnam County...
Businessmarketplace.org

Today’s numbers: The COVID economy

As of May 27, 2021 (we’ll update every weekday morning). U.S. COVID positivity rate, 7-day average: 2.4% (falling) Americans of all ages vaccinated, at least one dose: 49.7%. First-time unemployment claims (state programs), week ending May 22: 406,000 (falling, lowest since March 14, 2020) Unemployment recipients who will lose federal...
Ukiah, CAUkiah Daily Journal

How’s the market? Are we in a housing bubble?

Recently, several people have asked me whether I think housing prices are inflated and likely to lead to a market correction. It’s an understandable question, especially for those who owned property in 2005-‘06 when the last housing bubble burst. For now, at least, I see no warning signals. Housing Prices.
Hattiesburg, MSWDAM-TV

Increasing lumber prices affecting homebuyers, contractors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The cost of lumber has gone through the roof as prices in the U.S. have tripled over the past 12 months, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Homebuyers are getting hammered as an average of $35,000 is being added to the cost of building...
Economy101 WIXX

Fed’s Kaplan: U.S. labor market tighter than it appears

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan on Thursday appeared to add a new pillar to the case he is building for reducing the U.S. central bank’s support for the economy, saying that the labor market is tighter than levels of employment suggest. The factors crimping labor...
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Labor Market Needs 18 More Months to Recover, Fitch Says

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. labor market will take about a year and a half to return to full steam after the economic blow from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Fitch Ratings. Federal stimulus and a gradual reopening of service industries that were hit hardest will help boost demand for workers, Fitch said in a report released Wednesday. Still, analysts led by Chief Economist Brian Coulton don’t expect unemployment levels to reach their natural rate, about 4.3% in Fitch’s view, until the fourth quarter of 2022. Doing so would require the creation of about 7 million jobs.
Burlington, VTmynbc5.com

Burlington's tight rental market prompts bidding wars

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Landlords in Burlington are seeing unusually high demand as the pandemic makes people rethink where they want to live. If you thought the housing crisis was only affecting single-family homes…think again. "This round was reasonably high. I must have gotten 40 or 45 emails," said Mark Kuprych,...
Marketsaier.org

Weekly Initial Claims for Unemployment Reflect Strengthening Labor Market

Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance totaled 406,000 for the week ending May 22, a decrease of 38,000 from the previous week’s tally of 444,000 (see first chart). The current result is the fourth consecutive decline and the sixth in the last seven weeks. The favorable results are a clear indication of the strengthening labor market and overall economy.
Agriculturefinance-commerce.com

Filling manufacturing jobs

An estimated 2.1 million manufacturing jobs in the U.S. could go unfilled by 2030. Driving the shortage are attraction and retention challenges coupled with job openings resulting from retirements and industry growth, according to a new study of the manufacturing industry from Deloitte. Expanding registered apprenticeships and implementing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts can aid in the anticipated shortages — one area where the industry has so far fallen short.
EconomyPosted by
Bisnow

Monitors, Mice And Money: Employers Spend In Pro-Labor Market

As employees begin filtering back into offices, employers are making sure they find a few extra amenities when they return. A new survey of thousands of corporate leaders and C-suite members by Plugable, a USB-device firm, found they plan to continue to spend on laptops and other devices to keep employees happy in a more competitive labor market.