Memorial Day is May 31, a day to reflect on and honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States.

The three-day Memorial Day weekend also has become the unofficial start of summer, and it typically is time spent with family and friends. Shopping for necessities for summer activities also is popular, and retailers have responded with sales, discounts and deals associated with Memorial Day weekend .

Memorial Day Deals

The weekend celebration isn’t about only picnics and the swimming pool. Take advantage of these sales now.

Clothing and Accessories

Update your wardrobe and accessories for summer with discounts at these stores.

Enjoy 40% off select items in the Summer in Style event. Belk: In the mood for something sparkly? Belk is offering 70% off regular- and sale-priced fine jewelry and Belk Silverworks purchases online with code MEMORIAL and in-store with a coupon .

Big Box Stores and Home Goods

Some of the best purchases of the year are available at these familiar national retailers.

Best Buy: The electronics retailer has big savings on kitchen and laundry appliance packages.

Drug Stores

Major drug stores are discounting items both in stores and online.

Outdoors and Sporting Goods

From camping and fishing to baseball and basketball, these stores are marking down prices .

Furniture and Mattress Stores

Now’s the time to save on bedroom and homeware.

Travel and Transportation

Planning a trip? Late May is one of the best times to book .

Food

Grab a bite this Memorial Day with these delicious deals.

Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

Last updated: May 27, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 43 Memorial Day 2021 Sales, Deals and Freebies