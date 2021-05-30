newsbreak-logo
43 Memorial Day 2021 Sales, Deals and Freebies

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 hours ago
Memorial Day is May 31, a day to reflect on and honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States.

The three-day Memorial Day weekend also has become the unofficial start of summer, and it typically is time spent with family and friends. Shopping for necessities for summer activities also is popular, and retailers have responded with sales, discounts and deals associated with Memorial Day weekend .

Military Money: The Complete Guide on Benefits, Investing and More

Memorial Day Deals

The weekend celebration isn’t about only picnics and the swimming pool. Take advantage of these sales now.

Clothing and Accessories

Update your wardrobe and accessories for summer with discounts at these stores.

  • Banana Republic: Enjoy 40% off select items in the Summer in Style event.
  • Belk: In the mood for something sparkly? Belk is offering 70% off regular- and sale-priced fine jewelry and Belk Silverworks purchases online with code MEMORIAL and in-store with a coupon .
  • BCBG: Select items, many perfect for summer, are 30% off online.
  • Carter’s: Summer fashion at the children’s store is up to 50% off.
  • Eddie Bauer: Enjoy 50% off your purchase on the retailer’s website. Some exclusions apply, but no code is needed.
  • Forever 21: Take advantage of Memorial Day deals on clothing and accessories up to 50% off. Dresses, sets and rompers start at $7.
  • Gap: Save up to 40% off select styles with code PERK.
  • Guess: Enjoy up to 64% off select women’s clothing and accessories at the Long Weekend Sales.
  • JCPenney: Save an extra 25% off select apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry and home goods online with code 2HONOR or in-store with a coupon available at jcpenney.com.
  • Lens Crafters: Take 50% off lens with frame or up to $100 off an annual supply of contacts.
  • Nike: Save up to 40 percent on select styles.
  • Old Navy: Take up to 50% off summer essentials, with items starting at just $5.
  • SwimsuitsForAll.com: Save up to 80% off clearance swimwear, just in time for summer.

Support Small: Don’t Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates — Ends May 31

Big Box Stores and Home Goods

Some of the best purchases of the year are available at these familiar national retailers.

  • Best Buy: The electronics retailer has big savings on kitchen and laundry appliance packages.
  • BrandsMart USA: Save on cross-department items including electronics, furniture and appliances during BrandsMart’s Memorial Day weekend sale.
  • Char-Broil: Thinking big? Take 10% off outdoor kitchens with the code KITCHEN10. Something smaller: Take 20% off parts and accessories with code HELLOSUMMER.
  • Home Depot: Save big on a selection of appliances, tools, lawn care items, vanities, gardening supplies and more.
  • Sam’s Club: Save up to $900 off select furniture or $600 off select mattresses at the Sam’s Club Memorial Day Home Event, which runs through June 9. Savings also are available on major appliances.
  • Target: Through Memorial Day, get free same-day delivery on groceries, essentials and more when you spend $75. That’s a savings of $9.99.
  • Walmart: Save on everything from tires to camping supplies for your summer travels to grills and shoes.

Check Out: Never Miss Another Deal: 11 Best Coupon Apps

Drug Stores

Major drug stores are discounting items both in stores and online.

  • CVS: Through May 29, CVS is offering $10 in ExtraBucks when you spend $30 on BBQ supplies, towels, toys, coolers, chairs and summer apparel.
  • Rite Aid: There’s more than 500 items in Rite Aid’s Memorial Day sale, including a 14-inch Kettle Grill at half price, selling for $12.49.
  • Walgreen’s : Need a gift for Father’s Day? Use coupon code SWEETGIFTS to take 40 percent off photo gifts through May 29.

Learn More: Are You Missing Out on Free Money? 80% of Americans Aren’t Taking Advantage of COVID Relief

Outdoors and Sporting Goods

From camping and fishing to baseball and basketball, these stores are marking down prices .

  • Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s: The Go Outdoors sale at these sister stores runs through June 2 and features gear for fishing, camping, hiking and water sports.
  • BIG 5 Sporting Goods: Score discounts on camping, hiking and swimming stuff during the Big 5 Memorial Day Sale. Plus, get free ground shipping on any order of $69 or more.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods: Save up to 50% on apparel and footwear or up to 40% on golf gear or fitness equipment with Memorial Day savings.

Furniture and Mattress Stores

Now’s the time to save on bedroom and homeware.

  • Ashley HomeStore: Select merchandise is up to 30% off, plus 10% off already reduced prices with code MEMORIAL10.
  • Avocado: The manufacturer of eco-friendly mattresses, Avocado is offering $100 off its Green, Hybrid and Latex mattresses by using the code HONOR. Savings of $250 are available on the Luxury Plush model with the code MEMORIALDAY.
  • Bassett: Save 30% off sofas, sectionals and dining.
  • Casper: The company, known for shipping its mattresses in a tiny box, is offering up to 15% discounts on mattresses an as much as 10% off everything else in its Memorial Day sale.
  • Cost Plus World Market: Save up to 25% on select outdoor items.
  • Ethan Allen: Take advantage of 25 percent off regular prices on up to three items through May 31.
  • Macy’s: Furniture, mattresses and patio furniture, just in time for summer, are up to 60% off.
  • Mattress Firm: Shop the Memorial Day sale for savings on a variety of brands and sizes of beds. Also, score a free adjustable bed base (a $69.99 value) with the purchase of a queen mattress of $699 or more by using code ELEVATE.
  • Overstock.com: The online retailer is offering up to 70% off thousands of items, including furniture and other home decor. Shipping is free.
  • Pottery Barn: Summer savings include up to 20% off outdoor furniture and more.
  • Tempur-Pedic: Through June 7, save up to 50% on adjustable mattress sets.

Find Out: 20 Businesses With the Best Military Discounts

Travel and Transportation

Planning a trip? Late May is one of the best times to book .

  • Booking.com: You don’t need a coupon code to save 15% or more on the site’s Getaway Deals.
  • Expedia.com: Planning a last-minute Memorial Day getaway? Expedia has discounted rates on its site for the long weekend.
  • Hertz: Use coupon code 210509 for $50 off the base rate for weekly rentals booked and picked up through June 7.

Food

Grab a bite this Memorial Day with these delicious deals.

  • Jimmy John’s: Take $5 off any order of $20 or more (before taxes) through June 13 with code 5OFF20.
  • TGI Friday’s: Through May 31, buy a $50 gift card and get a $15 bonus gift card. Use the gift card now and save the bonus card for a treat in July and August, when it’s valid.
  • The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: Take 25% off sitewide with code MEMDAY.

More From GOBankingRates

Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

Last updated: May 27, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 43 Memorial Day 2021 Sales, Deals and Freebies

