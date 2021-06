When the NBA season started in December, there were a select group of teams that most fans could have guessed would be title contenders. Of course, the defending champion, Los Angeles Lakers, were near the top of that list, while the Brooklyn Nets were a close second. After all, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are two of the best in the league and with both players healthy, the Nets were projected to do some damage. In the end, the Nets also finessed James Harden onto the team, which turned them into a bonafide super team and immediate title favorites, even over the Lakers.