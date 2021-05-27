Interview: College Camp Circuit Ahead for 3-Star 2022 Georgia QB Robbie Roper
After taking home first team All-Region honors for the 2020 high school football season, the summer college football camp circuit for Class of 2022 quarterback Robbie Roper won’t be daunting. The 6-3, 210-pound, dual-threat worked his magic against 7A Georgia teams throwing for 2,197 yards with 23 touchdown passes tossed and rushed for 350 yards with five more scores lighting up the big board. Word is spreading out through the region on the Roswell High School talent with an offer down from Western Carolina and interest spreading.www.recruitingnewsguru.com