CHP report: Logging truck incident blocked Highway 32 temporarily

The following is a press release from the California Highway Patrol:. On 05/16/2021, at approximately 1945 hours, the CHP Humboldt Communication Center (HCC) received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision on Tish Tang Rd., near Airport Rd., in Hoopa. Based on CHP’s preliminary investigation, it appears this collision occurred when Virgil McLaughlin, Jr., of Hoopa, was walking in an unknown direction on Tish Tang Rd. and was struck by a southbound 2019 Nissan Altima being driven by Jerome Pollara, also of Hoopa. Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and attempted to render aid to Mr. McLaughlin. However, due to the severity of his injuries, Mr. McLaughlin succumbed to those injuries on scene and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.