newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

CHP report: Logging truck incident blocked Highway 32 temporarily

By Editor
Plumas County News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZachary Bickford, 21, of Alturas, was driving a 2000 Peterbilt logging truck on May 26 at approximately 10:40 a.m. According to a report by the California Highway Patrol, the truck was fully loaded with cedar logs westbound on State Route 32 , west of Elam Campground at an undetermined speed. For unknown reasons, the Peterbilt and logging dolly exited the road to the north and collided with a steep embankment. The logs were ejected and the truck and logs came to rest blocking both lanes of State Route 32. The logging dolly continued down a steep embankment on the south side of the road.

www.plumasnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Logging Truck#Accident#Under Investigation#South Side#West Side#Chp#Peterbilt#State Route 32#Driving#Cedar Logs#Elam Campground#Alcohol#Unknown Reasons#Drugs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Texas StatePosted by
WDBO

18 vehicle pile up temporarily shuts down Texas highway

AUSTIN, Texas — An 18-vehicle pile up early Sunday morning temporarily shut down a portion of Interstate 35 in Austin, investigators said. Austin police said four cars were involved in the initial crash around 3 a.m., KXAN reported. Then, another 14 vehicles were disabled by debris from that accident. Paramedics...
Shrewsbury, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Truck crash on eastbound I-44 closes part of highway in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY— A crash involving a tractor-trailer Tuesday on Interstate 44 closed all but one eastbound lane of the highway near Shrewsbury. A traffic camera from the Missouri Department of Transportation showed a jack-knifed Pepsi truck blocking three lanes and the right shoulder about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Motorists were lined up...
TrafficKHQ Right Now

Spun-out semi-trucks blocking US-89, severe driving conditions reported

PIEGAN, Mont. - Due to spun-out semi-trucks, US-89 six miles south of Peigan is blocked. Anyone in the area can expect road closures, reduced speeds and delays. The Montana Department of Transportation Travel Info Map says there is poor visibility and severe driving conditions in the area. As of the...
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

County Highway T15 Blocked by Semi

County Highway T15 just east of Knoxville is currently blocked by a semi tractor-trailer sideways across the road. The tractor is facing north in the north ditch, and the trailer’s dolly is bottomed out on the gravel shoulder. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the road will remain blocked through at least early afternoon. Motorists entering or leaving Knoxville to the east on T15 are advised to use an alternate route.
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

1 Dead After Crash on Highway 87 in San Jose: CHP

One person died and another person was taken to a hospital Sunday morning following a crash on northbound Highway 87 near Mineta San Jose International Airport, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash, which was reported at about 6 a.m., happened just before the transition to Highway 101. A...
Hoopa, CAEureka Times-Standard

Hoopa man fatally struck by sedan on Tish Tang Road, CHP reports

The following is a press release from the California Highway Patrol:. On 05/16/2021, at approximately 1945 hours, the CHP Humboldt Communication Center (HCC) received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision on Tish Tang Rd., near Airport Rd., in Hoopa. Based on CHP’s preliminary investigation, it appears this collision occurred when Virgil McLaughlin, Jr., of Hoopa, was walking in an unknown direction on Tish Tang Rd. and was struck by a southbound 2019 Nissan Altima being driven by Jerome Pollara, also of Hoopa. Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and attempted to render aid to Mr. McLaughlin. However, due to the severity of his injuries, Mr. McLaughlin succumbed to those injuries on scene and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.
TrafficNews 12

Motorcycle driver dies in collision with pickup truck

A man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Route 9G and Violet Hill Road in Rhineback Thursday afternoon. Investigators say 61-year-old Juan Villareal was driving the motorcycle and died after slamming into the truck. The...
Johnson County, MOSedalia Democrat

Crash Reports May 27

A male received minor injuries at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday in a Johnson County accident. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the 17-year-old was driving north on Northwest 1401 Road near Northwest 200 Road in a 1999 Ford when he traveled off the roadway, returned to the roadway, and traveled off the roadway a second time, causing the vehicle to overturn.
Moorhead, MNINFORUM

Moorhead crash injures motorcyclist

MOORHEAD — A crash in south Moorhead Sunday afternoon, May 16, left a motorcyclist with serious injuries, according to a Moorhead Police Department report on the incident. The incident happened about 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of 34th Street South. An investigation determined that a pickup driven by...
TrafficFox News South Texas

Driver Hospitalized Following Crash Involving A School Bus

PSJA ISD officials say a female driver struck a bus with students on board after attempting to stop before the railroad tracks of business 83 and cage boulevard. None of the students were injured. Driver remains in hospital. Investigation now underway.
Madison, WICity of Madison Wisconsin

Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

MPD was dispatched to multiple callers reporting shots fired near Maher Ave./Linda Vista Rd. A black Dodge Charger and a silver sedan fled the area after the shots fired. Officers located numerous casings in the roadway. Officers extensively canvassed the neighborhood. No damage reported, no injuries reported. Both suspect vehicles and occupants are unaccounted for after fleeing the area.
Violent Crimeseastcountytoday.net

CHP Investigating Wednesday Afternoon Highway 24 Shooting

The California Highway Patrol report that at approximently 3:35 pm, a Contra Costa CHP Motor unit was on an enforcement stop on Pleasant Hill Road, just north of Hwy-24, when he was contacted by a female driver in a silver Chevy Malibu who stopped to report she was the victim of a freeway shooting.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Austin, Texas

Homicide in the 9600 block of U.S. Highway 290

Deceased: Alejandro Martinez, Hispanic male, born 05/02/1999. The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the victim in Sunday’s homicide on U.S. Highway 290 as Alejandro Martinez. On May 23, 2021 at approximately 5:35 a.m., Austin Police, Fire and EMS responded to a shots fired call at 9705 Reservoir Court and the frontage road of US HWY 290. Upon arrival, EMS personnel found a male victim who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound in a vehicle. EMS transported the victim to Dell Seton Medical Center where he remained in critical condition until he was pronounced deceased on May 26, 2021 at 3:48 p.m.
TrafficKTVN.com

Fatal Crash Reported on Highway 395 South Near Panther Drive

Emergency crews are on scene on Highway 395 south near Panther Drive. Nevada Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. There's no immediate word on what caused the crash, or how long the off-ramp will be closed to traffic. We're sending a crew to the...
Trafficlangleyadvancetimes.com

Dump truck stuck after crash on highway in Aldergrove

A dump truck got stuck on a concrete lane divider at the 264th Street highway interchange in Aldergrove Friday morning, part of a crash in the westbound lanes. Two Langley Township firehalls and a rescue unit were dispatched to the crash at 9:21 a.m., said assistant fire chief Andrew Hewitson.
Illinois StateEffingham Radio

ISP Traffic Crash

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 10:. Interstate 74 eastbound near milepost 190, Champaign County. May 23, 2021 at approximately 6:01 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1- White 1998 Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer. DRIVERS:. Unit 1- Loren B. Spengler, 61-year-old male of Rankin, IL. PRELIMINARY:. Preliminary...