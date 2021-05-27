newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Cardi B Wants Court to Toss Lawsuit from Beat-Up Autograph Seeker

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 2 days ago

Cardi B claims she had ZERO involvement in the NYC beatdown of an autograph seeker … and that’s why she wants the guy’s lawsuit against her tossed out of court. According to new docs, obtained by TMZ, Cardi says autograph seeker Giovanni Arnold instigated the alleged attack in May 2018 following a Met Gala after-party. She claims Arnold can be heard on video verbally attacking her and Offset after unsuccessfully and aggressively trying to get her autograph.

www.foxbangor.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardi B
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Autograph#Tmz#Bs#Nyc#Rapper#Met Gala#Celebs#Calling#Docs#Directions#Video#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPage Six

Trey Songz sued for allegedly punching a bartender at Cardi B concert

Trey Songz was hit with a lawsuit that claimed he battered a bartender in May 2019 while attending a Cardi B concert, per court documents obtained by Page Six on Thursday. Songz — born Tremaine Aldon Neverson — allegedly jumped on top of a bar at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles and “struck [the bartender] in the head with a closed fist” after he was asked to get down.
CelebritiesSFGate

Cardi B Beatmaker SwanQo Is First Signing to Shawn Holiday-Helmed Giant Music Publishing (EXCLUSIVE)

Grammy-winning songwriter and producer James Steed, professionally known as DJ SwanQo, has signed with Giant Music Publishing, a division of the Azoff Company. Giant, in partnership with Pardison Fontaine’s St. Lukes Publishing, will represent the beatmaker’s hits, including Cardi B’s Billboard Hot 100-topping track “Up,” in which SwanQo’s is co-producer and a writer.
MusicPosted by
96.9 KISS FM

Doja Cat Warns People to Not Disrespect Her as a Rapper

Women rappers always find themselves as the topic of conversation on Twitter, whether it's for how they rap, dress or their contributions to hip-hop. This time around, Doja Cat responds to people wondering if she's technically a rapper, and she's urging everyone to put some respect on her pen. On...
CelebritiesHOT 97

Social Media Dragged Mendeecees For Saying He Doesn’t Know If He’d Stay w/ Yandy If She Was In Prison

Mendeecees revealed he doesn’t know if he’d be able to stay with Yandy Smith if she went to prison. He made the comment on a recent episode of Couple’s Retreat. During the show, the couple was asked if they have insecurities in their relationship. Mendeeces said no, but Yandy said she felt she was in prison when he was locked up. Reported on Madame Noire, during their exchange, Mendeeces felt Yandy didn’t reach out to him enough while he was behind bars while she says they spoke on the phone every day. Take a look:
MusicHollywood Life

Nicki Minaj Breaks Her Silence 3 Months After Her Dad’s ‘Devastating’ Death

Nicki Minaj has spoken out for the first time since her father Robert was killed in a hit and run, saying it was the most ‘devastating loss’ of her life. Nicki Minaj has broken her silence after her dad Robert Maraj tragically died. The 64-year-old was out for a walk on Long Island, New York on February 12 when he was struck by a car in a hit-and-run. Nicki released a statement on her website on May 14, writing, “[Though] I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life,” the 38-year-old Grammy nominee wrote, amid the rerelease of her Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape. “I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way.”
CelebritiesWebster County Citizen

Iggy Azalea admits to picking her crushes 'apart' within weeks

Iggy Azalea picks her crushes "apart" within two weeks. The 30-year-old rap star can't understand how people obsess about the same guy "for years", admitting she's quick to pick her crushes "apart" in a matter of weeks until she convinces herself she's no longer interested in them. The 'Work' hitmaker...
World360aproko.com

Woman in court for beating up her husband’s ex-wife

A Kenyan woman, Margaret Wandia, has been docked before Kibera Law Courts for allegedly beating up her husband’s ex-wife. Wandia is accused of beating up and injuring Jane Wawira after she went to collect her personal belongings and those of her children at her former husband’s house in Kangemi, Nairobi, on May 14.
Celebritiesmyimperfectlife.com

A$AP Rocky just called Rihanna 'the one' and Twitter can't handle it

Rapper A$AP Rocky has finally confirmed his relationship with the one and only Rihanna. The We Found Love singer and creator of Fenty Beauty, was tied to Rocky at the start of 2020, but only now has the romance been confirmed. As you can imagine, the news has caused a bit of a frenzy on Twitter.
Celebritiesworldwideentertainmenttv.com

Gucci Mane Speaks On Foogiano Arrest With Billboard

Gucci Mane has turned his life around after receiving a prison stint and speaks on his artist Foogiano’s legal woes. The label owner for 1017 stated, “Foogiano getting arrested and locked up, that put a damper on everybody’s spirit. He’s going through the same things that I went through. It has been tough seeing him go through that, especially with him having a little boy. Me and him had a son right around the same time. He’s in good spirits, but it’s still unfair to him, and we’re going to try and appeal it.”
CelebritiesRegister Citizen

Nicki Minaj Revisits a Distant Golden Age With 'Beam Me Up Scotty'

Last Friday’s re-release of Nicki Minaj’s breakout 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty comes as a growing number of popular artists open up their back-catalogs to streaming platforms. For artists whose profile grew at the height of the blog era, many of these early releases offer a look at important moments of experimentation. The Weeknd’s House of Balloons and Jhené Aiko’s Sailing Soul(s) mixtapes hit streaming in March; Lil Wayne’s iconic 2009 mixtape No Ceilings last August; a smattering of Drake loosies were collected into his Care Package compilation in 2019. The re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty comes with three new songs, plus much of the original tape, creating fertile ground for discovery and re-discovery across the Nicki Minaj fandom.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Juice WRLD's Estate Sued Over 'Scared of Love'

Juice WRLD ripped off another musician's beat and tried to pass it off as his own ... this according to a new lawsuit against the rapper's estate. According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, a guy with the stage name Ghost Loft claims he made a song called "So High" way back in 2013, only for Juice WRLD to rip off 16 bars for his song "Scared of Love" on JW's 2018 album "Goodbye & Good Riddance."
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Lil Yachty Asks Nicki Minaj & The Barbz To Forgive Him

When Nicki Minaj and Cardi B were in the middle of their high-profile beef, Lil Yachty let fans know who he was siding with. Due to his friendship with Offset, who is also married to Cardi, Lil Boat pledged his allegiance to the Bronx superstar. But it seems Lil Yachty...