Cardi B Wants Court to Toss Lawsuit from Beat-Up Autograph Seeker

Nicki Minaj has spoken out for the first time since her father Robert was killed in a hit and run, saying it was the most ‘devastating loss’ of her life. Nicki Minaj has broken her silence after her dad Robert Maraj tragically died. The 64-year-old was out for a walk on Long Island, New York on February 12 when he was struck by a car in a hit-and-run. Nicki released a statement on her website on May 14, writing, “[Though] I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life,” the 38-year-old Grammy nominee wrote, amid the rerelease of her Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape. “I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way.”