Ben Black ends up disheveled on the ground after the team mobs him following his walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh. Entering the top of the seventh inning with a two-run, 11-9 lead, Rocket closer Ben Black couldn’t end Needham’s game against Brookline with his arm, giving up two runs to leave the game tied 11-11 in the bottom of the seventh. Instead, he would end it with his bat, hitting a two-out, bottom-of-the-seventh walk-off single to give the Rocket their first win of the year, 12-11.