Outfielder Estevan Florial electrified the Somerset crowd during the teams first homestead of the season last week. His at-bats became a must-see event within the games and he dazzled by showing off some of what he has in his tool box with a very special display of both power and speed. After spending much of his very short time in Bridgewater blasting homers onto the railroad tracks beyond the right field wall, the 23-year old Florial will now suit up for the RailRiders at Triple-A.