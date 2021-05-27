newsbreak-logo
RIDOH reports 76 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

By Nicole Poitras
ABC6.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- The Rhode Island Department of Health reported 76 new cases and no new deaths on Wednesday. These new numbers bring the state’s total cases to 151,691. Rhode Island reported no additional deaths, keeping the state’s total at 2,708. There are currently 65 Rhode Islanders hospitalized for the...

