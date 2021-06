After being postponed last year because of the COVID-19, the biggest gaming event of the year has finally returned in an all-digital version. E3 2021 marks the return of the annual video game industry event, which often brings plenty of exciting new game announcements. This year is set to be an especially interesting one, especially since it’s the first E3 since the arrival of Sony and Microsoft’s new PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Nintendo is also expected to unveil a hardware revision to Switch, which could bring with it enhanced graphical capabilities.