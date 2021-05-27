Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Why It’s The Best Time To Make Your Next Dentist Appointment With Tend

By Popdust
popdust.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's recommended for most people to visit the dentist every 6 months, however, it's a struggle for many to get to their appointment just once a year. Tend is an oral care service with studios across New York City, delivering an upscale and affordable dentist experience. We went to Tend...

www.popdust.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dentist#Dentists#Flatiron#Dental Care#Dental Hygiene#Dental Insurance#Day Care#Medical Care#Delta Dental#Aetna#Cigna#Breezy Braces#Whitening Procedures#Uncomfortable Exam Rooms#Cleaning#Veneers#Normal#Time#Headphones#X Ray Machines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Relationshipsmomonthegoinholytoledo.com

Taking The Time To Appreciate Your Best Friend

Best friends are vital. For someone to earn that coveted title, they must have a deep and intimate understanding of you, to have stood by you through hard times and good times, and to add real value to your life. For that reason, it’s important to find ways to express how valuable they are to you. Here, we’re going to look at a bunch of little ways you can show your appreciation for your best friend.
Tri-County Times

It’s time to manage your time again

As I sat in standstill traffic watching the minutes tick by, I realized there was no way I was going to make it to my dentist appointment on time. I wasn’t just going to be late, I was going to miss it.  When I could, I exited the highway and...
WorkoutsPosted by
Indy100

7 best yoga mats for cushioning your next stretch session

Choosing a yoga mat isn’t all that complicated. You basically want something thick enough (over 1/4 inch) to support your bones so they’re not grinding against the floor, aesthetically pleasing to your specific tastes, and preferably, one made with sustainable materials that won’t spend 1,000 years rotting in a landfill once you’re done with it. No one wants that kind of spiritual guilt holding them back on advanced inversions, right?
KidsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Time to Get Your Kids Back to the Dentist's Office

One of the best ways to protect your children’s teeth is by teaching them good oral hygiene habits from a young age. And even though the COVID-19 pandemic delayed dental care for many families, Consumer Reports says now is the time to get back on track. Most dental offices are...
HealthMic

35 things that instantly make it easier to get good sleep

Sometimes, regardless of how tired you feel, getting a good night's sleep is tough. Maybe your mind is racing with thoughts about work, or maybe you drank a late-afternoon cup of coffee that just isn't quitting. There's also a possibility that your roommate is blasting some late-night tunes, or even that you're just plain uncomfortable in bed. Don't fret, though: There are things on Amazon that instantly make it easier to get good sleep, and I rounded up the best ones for you.
Healthpurewow.com

Millennials Would Sleep Better If They Embraced This Boomer Habit

“Have you tried CBD gummies or a weighted blanket?” my friend Anne recently threw out to our group chat, after another friend canceled our Zoom date because she was too tired from a lack of sleep the night before. She had indeed tried both with little success, in addition to bedtime stories for adults and guided meditations. Actually, the gummies didn’t do much for Anne either, but she kept using them because she liked the taste. “I use a sleep mask and blackout shades, but I’m not sure if they actually work...” was my friend Lauren’s two cents. What followed was a lengthy discussion about everyone’s lack of sleep and the many, many products they have tried in their search for a good night’s slumber. (Out of the six of us, four had trouble falling asleep and one would wake up pretty consistently at 3 a.m.)
EnvironmentHouston Chronicle

How to make your next beverage choice eco-friendly

(BPT) - Buying products that are eco-friendly and made sustainably is not a new consumer trend, but it is on the rise. As consumers worldwide increasingly embrace social causes, they are choosing products and brands that align with their values, especially eco-related ones, reports one 2020 IBM study. Nearly eight in 10 consumers place a high importance on sustainability, 57% are willing to change their shopping habits to reduce environmental impact and more than 70% say they’ll pay more to buy brands that are sustainable and environmentally responsible.
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

12 best bath oils: Make your next soak relaxing and luxurious

By putting drops into either running water or a fully drawn bath, oil can bring both skin hydration and scents for wellbeing.Uplifting or calming, the beauty of bath oils is that they combine skincare and an at home spa-like experience in one – minus the excess foam a bubble bath creates. Plus, a deep hot bath is the ultimate warming treat after a long day.Dating back centuries, in ancient Greek and Roman times essential oils were used for cleansing skin and health benefitsith lavender a particular favourite (its name originates from the Latin verb lavare, meaning to wash). More recently,...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Ready to Make Your Next Big Move?

In a 2014 discussion with “TED Radio Hour” host Guy Raz, psychologist and Harvard professor Dan Gilbert said: “Your emotions are a compass. They are telling you which direction to go in. When you feel bad, you turn left. You try to do something different in your life. When you feel good, you keep on marching in the direction that you are going. That’s what emotions are for.”
Fitnessvalleypatriot.com

Keeping Your Wellness Goals On Spring Break ~ YOUR HEALTH with RICK BELLANTI

Spring break is an exciting time for both adults and kids, keeping to your wellness goals can be just as fun and diets shouldn’t ruin your vacations. Going on vacation doesn’t have to be the end of your healthy lifestyle, don’t throw all your hard work away, just because you are in a different environment. It’s all about taking the time and planning in advance. Not only did I plan well, but something I didn’t realize was how much money I was saving from not buying that unhealthy quick service food in the parks. I understand guests want their food fast so they can eat on the go and get to the next attraction. I planned my meals well in advance and brought my stuff on the road with me daily and actually lost 4 lbs. while on vacation.
GardeningAllentown Morning Call

The best time to fertilize your lawn

It can be hard work to keep your lawn looking lush and green all year round. Like many other plants, grass goes through different growth cycles, and it’s important to feed it the right ingredients at the right times to keep it healthy. Avoiding brown patches and dead grass requires...
Family Relationshipspittsburghparent.com

Tricks to help make your next family move easier

A move is never something that anyone looks forward to as it is emotional to leave your home and overwhelming to get everything on the to-do list done. If you have children, it can be even more overwhelming as you have even more things that have to be moved and even more people to move. Though a move may not ever be fun for you, it can be less overwhelming and much easier through following some simple tips. You can read more about those tips to make your next move as stress-free as possible in the information that is found below.
EnvironmentFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Make your smartphone your best friend in a hurricane

Your smartphone can be your best friend in a hurricane. With the right websites and apps, you can turn it into a powerful tool for guiding you through a storm’s approach, arrival and aftermath. First, of course, make sure your phone is fully charged as a storm approaches. Consider buying a portable charger to provide power during an outage.
Food & DrinksGear Patrol

Got Free Time? Here’s How to Make Your Own Energy Bars

A version of this story first appeared in Gear Patrol Magazine. Subscribe today for more stories like this one, plus receive a $15 gift card to the Gear Patrol Store. Let it be known that the author of this story is no kitchen whiz. But it seemed only fair to try out this particular DIY jam to make sure it’s legit.
Books & Literaturethreestarleadership.com

Time to Make Your Summer Reading List

Next Monday is Memorial Day. It’s when summer starts on my psychological calendar. I want to be ready for summer reading, so I’m putting together this year’s summer reading list. Here’s how I do it and the story behind the method. My father was a Lutheran pastor, and a pastor’s...
NutritionPurple Row

10 Best Essential Nutrients and Why Your Body Needs Them

Essential nutrients are compounds that the body can’t make or can’t make in sufficient quantity. According to the World Health OrganizationTrusted Source, these nutrients must come from food, and they’re vital for disease prevention, growth, and good health. While there are many essential nutrients, they can be broken into two...