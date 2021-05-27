What’s new in Under Armour’s summer apparel

If you commute to work every day on foot, there’s no question that your shoes matter — a lot. You need something that’s first and foremost comfortable, especially if your commute is lengthy. Depending on your age and overall health, you might need something extra supportive in the arch and heel, too. Additionally, style and design can be pretty important to many shoppers. There’s no need to compromise on looks when picking a shoe for comfort and function. Many practical and fashionable shoes are on the market to help you put your best foot forward.