What’s new in Under Armour’s summer apparel
Under Armour has released its summer apparel lineup, and the brand is working to keep runners cool with its Iso-Chill technology. UA Iso-Chill gear is designed to pull heat away from your body, which will in turn keep you cooler for longer and allow you to get the most out of every run. Along with the Iso-Chill lineup (which features shorts and T-shirts for runners), Under Armour has released its latest colourway of the HOVR Machina 2, a shoe that originally came out in March.runningmagazine.ca