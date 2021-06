Mushrooms, the fruiting part of underground fungi, may be the strangest item we commonly find on our dinner plates, as they are neither plant nor animal. The largest living thing on Earth is a fungus 4 miles long, and the underground threads of mycelium may act as a sort of internet between plants. Mushrooms have been used by humans medicinally for some 7,000 years and in cooking for probably just as long. Delicious types like the shiitake have been foraged from the woods for millennia, and only more recently became the second most cultivated mushroom. Now it’s possible to buy a kit for growing mushrooms at home—a good place to start—but if you have a shady place at home and a couple of logs, you can raise your own delicious shiitake harvest.