T-Rex Arms for Chickens Exist, and We Can't Stop Laughing

There’s more to raising chickens than buying a backyard coop and decorating it with some charming amenities. Chickens require entertainment as well, not just for their happiness, but for their overall health. A lack of stimulation can lead to physical and behavioral issues for these birds, such as bullying, obesity, and feather pulling. This is especially true during the winter months, when the colder weather limits their typical activities. Luckily, there are plenty of toys for chickens available that are specifically designed to keep boredom at bay. The most ideal chicken toys are ones that engage their senses and activate their instincts. Foraging toys are particularly popular for chickens, as they encourage play with their beaks and claws. Some of these include places to hide treats, and others are simply appealing due to their various textures and bright colors. If you’re looking to really get your chickens moving, you could also opt for a swing, ladder, or even a jungle gym to inspire them into physical activity. Whichever route you choose, you’ll be making a good investment in the well-being of your chickens. On top of their new toys, just remember that they’ll also appreciate interaction from their owners, whether it’s cleaning their coop or just saying hello.