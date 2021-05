Most drivers could consider their vehicles their second home, especially those who spend a bulk of their time traveling for work and other reasons. Regardless, a reliable car is essential for most of us; whether you’re a stay-at-home mom, a busy professional, or a part-time employee, we all need to get around, and more often than not, we all need to get around daily. So, if you’ve recently found yourself searching online at Blasius Chevrolet and other dealerships, scoping the newest vehicle models, and wondering if it’s finally time you invested in a new vehicle, these five signs are undeniable reasons to buy a new car.