Woodburn, OR

North Marion's Manning goes out on top

By Phil Hawkins
Posted by 
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 12 days ago
Senior wins 4A state javelin title for Huskies, Rodriguez paces Woodburn girls at state showcase

North Marion's Tyler Manning fell short of a state title in the javelin by 13-feet his sophomore year and missed his entire junior season due to cancellation — he wasn't about to let his final opportunity slip through his hands.

The senior thrower took full advantage of his last high school competition, beating out the field by more than 20 feet to win a state championship in the event onat the 2021 4A state track and field championship showcase on May 22.

Manning saved his best performance for last at the season-finale event in Florence that took place instead of the cancelled OSAA state championship. With a final throw of 182-feet, six inches, Manning reset the school record he had first broken at the 2019 state meet, winning the state title that had eluded him over the past two-plus seasons to help the North Marion boys team place 14th at Siuslaw High School.

The North Marion senior was one of four medalists in five events for the Huskies, who brought their most athletes to a state competition since 1958.

Senior sprinter Kaden Anderson brought home a pair of medals in the 100- and 200-meter events, respectively. Anderson placed fifth in the 200 with a time of 23.35 and added a seventh-place medal with a time of 11.62.

Senior Bryce Anderson matched with a seventh-place finish of his own in the 400 with a time of 53.38 in a virtual tie with North Valley's Brett Elzy, who placed sixth in the event by a hair.

Bryce Anderson also joined teammates Owen Alvord, Martin Pacheco and Mitch Doubrava with a 13th-place finish in the 4x400 relay in 3:42.91

In the field events, junior Caedyn Laninga continued to eclipse his personal record in the pole vault, setting a new PR of 11-00 to place eighth overall in the event.

Junior Tony Lewis placed 10th in the triple jump with a leap of 38-06.25, while senior teammate Parker Barton fouled out of the event and was one of eight jumpers unable to clear the starting height of 5-08 in the high jump competition.

For the North Marion girls, senior Hailey Welch led the team with a 12th-place finish in the triple jump, leaping 29-08.75.

Fellow senior Danielle Christenson fouled out in her attempts at the discus and was unable to clear the starting height of 8-00 in the pole vault.

Woodburn

The Woodburn Bulldogs were led by senior Yahaira Rodriguez and the boys' 4x100 relay team, each of whom took home medals at the event.

Competing in three events on the day, Rodriguez saw her best performance in the 300 hurdles, placing seventh with a PR-time of 50.08. She added 12th-place finishes in the 100 hurdles (18.39) and 100 (13.59) events.

The boys team took home hardware in the short relay, placing eighth in the event behind a 46.10-second finish by Jonathan Marroquin, Kaleb Robles, Yahir Romero Garcia and Tomas Veliz.

Veliz went on to place 11th in the 100 with a time of 11.65.

Overall, the Woodburn boys team placed 30th at the state meet, while the girls placed 26th.

