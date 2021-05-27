Cancel
EURUSD Data Driven

By OctaFX
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe euro currency is trading towards the 1.2200 level against the US dollar, ahead of the release of key GDP and inflation data from the United States economy later today. If growth and GDP data come in stronger then market expected then the EURUSD could fall towards the 1.2100 level. Weaker than expected data from the US and the EURUSD pair could rally towards the 1.2300 area.

www.actionforex.com
Currencies

EURUSD Still Bullish

The euro currency still remains bullish against the US dollar, despite finding strong technical resistance around the 1.2250 area yesterday. The one-hour time frame is showing that a large inverted head and shoulders price pattern remains valid while the EURUSD pair trades above the 1.2215 level. EURUSD bulls may use any pullbacks towards the 1.2215 level in expectation of more gains.
Currencies

Midday update for the EURUSD 02-06-2021

The EURUSD pair faces strong negative pressure to reach the key support 1.2175, and as we mentioned in our recent report, holding above this level keeps the bullish trend scenario active for the upcoming period, which its main target located at 1.2300. Note that breaking 1.2175 will turn the trend...
Markets
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks lead Asia higher on upbeat U.S. data, currencies slip

* Philippine stocks at nearly 3-month high * Thai equities reverse course, slip from 19-month high * Indonesia's May inflation at highest in 5 months * South Korean won, Indian rupee weaken By Sameer Manekar June 2 (Reuters) - Philippine shares jumped more than 3% on Wednesday, with sentiment across Asia lifted by a pick up in U.S. manufacturing, but the region's currencies came under pressure as the data boosted the dollar on rising bets for policy normalisation. The South Korean won and Indian rupee led losses among Asia's emerging currencies as investors now look ahead to U.S. jobs data this Friday for further signs of a strong recovery that could engender further talk of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. In the Philippines, consumer and real estate stocks led the wider market to their highest level in nearly three months, as curbs in the national capital region were relaxed. "Philippine stocks are getting a boost from some foreign buying after being shunned for most of second quarter after strict lockdowns were re-imposed," said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist - Philippines, at Dutch-bank ING. Philippine stocks are the region's worst performers but they have been rising since May 26 as the number of coronavirus cases decline, leading to hopes that restrictions will ease soon. Stocks are up 6.2% so far this quarter. The peso, however, weakened 0.3%, after the Nikkei reported that the Philippine central bank governor said the bank is open to "doing more" monetary easing. Indonesian shares rose more than 1% to touch their highest level since April-end, even as data showed annual inflation in May accelerated to its highest since December. Thai stocks reversed course to slip 0.2%, losing their 19-month peak scaled earlier after the government promised additional fiscal stimulus. The Indian rupee depreciated 0.6% ahead of the central bank policy meeting this Friday. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep the interest rates at record lows and reiterate its commitment on liquidity, as the country suffers a devastating second wave of the pandemic that has locked down most of the country. Overnight, data showed U.S. manufacturing activity rose in May furthering signs that the recovery was strong. While strong U.S growth is a boon for the global picture, it has also raised talks of the Fed having to scale back support measures, threatening Asia's risk-sensitive markets which have held firm on the U.S. central bank's reassurances of a continued dovish stance. Recent remarks from Fed policymakers have suggested that a discussion on tapering bond-buying was underway, with the upcoming policy meeting in mid-June possibly providing more clarity. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edge higher to 6.451% ** Consumer and real estate firms top gainers in Manila ** Malaysia's Axiata partners with RHB Bank in bid for digital bank licence ($1 = 31.1400 baht) Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0729 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan -0.25 -5.9 <.N2 0.46 5.47 1 25> China.
Currencies

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Building on Bullish Support

EUR/USD holds to its recent range as buyers seek support from an ascending triangle. EUR/JPY builds on strong momentum but faces short-term resistance at key level from 2018. EUR/USD has kept to a range in the last three weeks as traders look for more data to consolidate momentum. So far, both sides of the coin have seen improving economic outlook as Covid-19 cases diminish, as the focus will likely be put on the NFP jobs data out this Friday for further guidance.
BusinessStreet.Com

Dow Futures Higher as Markets Eye Jobs Data for Growth, Inflation Cues

Global stocks trade near all-time highs following a modest pullback in Asia, with investors remaining focused on Friday's non-farm payroll report. U.S. manufacturing activity surges in May, but input costs rise to 2008 highs and labor shortages blunt growth in several regions around the country. Oil prices test three-year highs...
Markets

Bullish German job market data points to consumer-driven recovery

BERLIN (Reuters) – German unemployment fell more than expected in May as companies hired more staff in light of a recovery in Europe’s largest economy helped by falling coronavirus infections and an easing of lockdown measures, data showed on Tuesday. The surprisingly solid job market data is supporting expectations for...
Business
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar softens after manufacturing data shows backlogs rising

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - The dollar softened on Tuesday, edging toward five-month lows after data showed that while U.S. manufacturing activity picked up last month, unfinished work piled up due to shortages of raw materials and labor. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national...
Currencies

The EURUSD resumes the rise – Analysis - 01-06-2021

The EURUSD pair resumed its positive trading to move away from 1.2170 level, reinforcing the expectations for the bullish trend expectation continuation on the intraday and short term basis, targeting 1.2300 level as a next main station, supported by the EMA50. On the other hand, you should be aware that...
Markets

USD/CAD continues to trade in the red near 1.2030 after Canada data

USD/CAD stays within a touching distance of multi-year lows. US Dollar Index holds steady around 89.90 ahead of key data releases. Rising crude oil prices help CAD outperform its rivals. The USD/CAD pair showed no immediate reaction to the Canadian growth data and continues to trade in the negative territory...
Currencies

EURUSD Ready To Rally

The euro currency is looking bullish at the start of the week against the US dollar, following last Friday’s strong recovery from the 1.2130 price area. It is noteworthy that bearish MACD price divergence has now been reversed, and the EURUSD pair could be set to rally. Sustained gains above the 1.2160 level this week could provide a signal that the EURUSD is headed towards the 1.2300 area.
Currencies

EUR USD News

Economies.com provides the latest News about the EUR/USD (Euro Dollar). You may find the News on a daily basis with an indication for the daily trend. You may also find live updates around the clock if any major changes occur in the currency pair. Euro held steadily against the US...
Business

U.S. Dollar In Positive Territory After Economic Data

The U.S. dollar held gains against most major opponents in Asian trading on Monday, as a key gauge of inflation accelerated in April, well above the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 2 percent annual rate target. Data from the Commerce Department showed on Friday that U.S. core personal consumption expenditures index, the...
Business

USD/CHF remains depressed below 0.8990 ahead of key US data

USD/CHF remains muted in the Asian session. US dollar softens on Fed dovish stance. US PMI data is closely watched. The USD/CHF pair traded quietly with modest losses on Tuesday. The pair recovered from the multi-month low near 0.8930 to touch the high of 0.9029. However, it fails to carry the previous gains onto the fresh trading week.
Economy

How to build: A data-driven approach to ESG (ESG)

Gain a data and AI-driven view into the sustainability performance of companies. Better understand and quantify the sustainability and societal impact of investment in a company. Research shows that companies that partake in more Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives generate higher returns and mitigate reputation risk. This solution showcases a system that uses machine learning to quantify ESG activities and provide a new lens into assessing investments.
Currencies

EURUSD 1.2340 Possible

The euro currency remains in bullish mode against the US dollar, as the pair continues to set fresh multi-week trading highs. If the EURUSD pair breaks past the 1.2280 level then a further rally towards the 1.2340 resistance level appears increasingly possible. If the EURUSD pair reaches the 1.2340 resistance level then a massive inverted head and shoulders pattern will form.
Currencies

EURUSD 1.2100 Buy Zone

The euro currency is under pressure against the US dollar, following last Friday’s much stronger than expected PMI manufacturing release from the US economy. If the EURUSD pair weakens under the 1.2160 level, then a further decline towards the 1.2100 level could take place. EURUSD swing traders may attempt to buy the pair around the 1.2130 to 1.2100 area in expectation of further upside.
Currencies

EURUSD Could Test 1.2330

The euro currency is once again on the rise against the US dollar, as traders continue to aggressively buy into price dips below the 1.2200 level. A bullish inverted head and shoulders pattern is close to forming across the lower time frame with a 90 point upside projection. Gains above the 1.2245 resistance level is currently required to activate the mentioned bullish price pattern.
Currencies

EURUSD Divergence Unfolding

The euro currency is starting to reverse against the US dollar, following comments from FOMC members about upcoming QE discussions inside the central banks’ meeting minutes. The MACD indicator on the four-hour time frame is a warning that a deeper price retracement may be incoming. Watch out for losses in the EURUSD pair towards the 1.2130 area if the divergence is reversed.