Watch Karol G’s Debut Performance of ‘Contigo Voy a Muerte’ on ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
Two months after the release of Karol G’s new album KG0516, the Colombian reggaeton star delivered a three-song performance for the latest Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Backed by an all-woman band in a Miami studio, Karol G first sang a medley of her hits “Créeme” and “A Ella” before playing a pair of tracks from her latest album: “200 Copas” and the debut performance of “Contigo Voy a Muerte,” with Colombian singer Camilo joining Karol G on the track.

