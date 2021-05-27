Watch Karol G’s Debut Performance of ‘Contigo Voy a Muerte’ on ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

Looks like we're getting a Lisa and DJ Snake collaboration soon!. Keep on reading to know more. DJ Snake Drops a Teaser for Collaboration Song With BLACKPINK Lisa. On May 19, DJ Snake, a French producer and DJ who is known to have made numerous hit songs such as "Taki Taki," "Turn Down For What," "Let Me Love You," and more, teased fans with a short four-second snippet of an unreleased song on his Instagram Story. In addition, the snippet also has both the official Instagram accounts of Lisa and BLACKPINK tagged.