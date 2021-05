For many of you out there, when it comes time to buy a Chromebook, price is the main thing that informs your ultimate decision. Sure, we can talk about processors and storage and RAM all day long, but at the end of the day, we all know that money talks. If two Chromebooks look pretty similar next to one another, I’d wager that 99% of the time the purchase goes to the one with the lower price, even if those savings mean a diminished experience is part of the trade off. But that doesn’t have to always be the case if you know what you are looking at in a spec sheet and you have time to do some research.