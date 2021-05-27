Sunset Market Commentary

‘Hesitancy’ probably was the appropriate term to describe the market dynamics earlier this week. The heat of the inflation debate subsided, at least temporarily. Fed governors brought a cautious to balanced assessment. ECB speakers mostly highlighted the risk of a premature tightening of monetary conditions. Bonds temporarily found some relieve as did equities. Commodities paused. Dollar showed cracks but an outright break didn’t occur. With only second tier eco data on the agenda, European markets continued this pattern this morning. However, in the run-up to US dealings reflationary spirits finally prevailed again. Equities and yields again were inclined to trend higher. On the interest rate markets, the move was supported by ‘hawkish’ comments from BoE’s Vlieghe (cf infra). US eco data didn’t bring a big surprise, but were mainly constructive. Headline durable goods orders unexpectedly declined 1.3% M/M, but the core measure excluding aircraft and military equipment confirmed the recovery narrative (+2.3%). US Q1 GDP growth was confirmed at 6.4% Q/Qa with strong consumption (11.3%) and an upward revision of the core price deflator (2.5% SAAR). Weekly jobless claims declined more than expected from 444K to 406K. The data were good enough to support the intraday uptrend in core yields. The US yields are rebounding up to 4.0/3.0 bp with the 5Y/10 segment rising most. The move is mainly driven by higher real yields. German yields also change course after a recent correction rising between 0.1 bp (2-y) and 2.7 bp (30-y). 10-yr peripheral spreads versus Germany mostly trade marginally tighter despite higher core yields. Eco data seldom play an important role for intra-EMU spreads. Even so, Italian investors today might have received some conformt from strong domestic confidence data. After an uninspiring start, European equities mostly show modest gains, with the EuroStoxx 50 (+0.5%) again nearing the cycle top. US equities also open marginally stronger.