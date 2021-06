The British pound continues to look very bullish, as we continue to hammer against the 1.42 level. The Americans were not trading during the day on Monday, so a little bit of hesitation later in the day should not have been a surprise, but I do think that it is only a matter of time before we finally get the breakout. Once we get above the 1.4233 level, then it is likely that this market will go looking towards the next psychologically important figure, the 1.45 level.