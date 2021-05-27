Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodburn, OR

Alma awards

By Woodburn Independent
Posted by 
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23vcDV_0aDj9ReK00 Woodburn Chamber of Commerce honors Larios, Wells and Swanson with Distinguished Service awards

The Woodburn Area Chamber of Commerce is honored to announce the recipients of the 2021 Distinguished Service Alma Awards.

Our First Citizens are representative of the best in the area. They have gone above and beyond to give back to their community in multiple ways. This year's recipients will be honored during a live broadcast at 7:30 p.m. June 25.

A limited seating watch party is planned for the event. Honorees include Alice Swanson — Senior First Citizen; Stephanie Wells — Junior First Citizen; and Juan Larios — Outstanding Educator. In addition to these awards, another group of recipients will be introduced this year. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ww1ip_0aDj9ReK00

The past 12 months has been challenging in many ways. Pandemics, lockdowns, fires, ice storms and more have changed how people interact on a daily basis, so the chamber is expanding its awards to recognize an additional category of recipients.

The Power of the Pivot award will recognize the best and most creative individual, business and civic leaders who made a significant difference in new ways as a response to these changes. Power of the Pivot award winners will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cChHx_0aDj9ReK00

"The Distinguished Service Alma awards really represent the people who are doing the best in Woodburn; the ones who have the heart and soul of giving to the community and are really out there doing the hard work — time, effort, pain, sweat — everything it takes to really give back to a community you love," said John Zobrist, Woodburn Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.

Woodburn Independent

Woodburn Independent

Woodburn, OR
29
Followers
94
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Woodburn Independent has been serving Woodburn and the surrounding area for more than 131 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the independent every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.woodburnindependent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodburn, OR
Woodburn, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community#Creative Director#The Power Of The Pivot#Honorees#Outstanding Educator#Recipients#Lockdowns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Saint Paul, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

ODW holds coronation

St. Paul senior takes part in Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador ceremony over Memorial Day Weekend.Marion County Dairy Princess Ambassador Madelyn Nicklous of St. Paul was one of the state finalists for the Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador Pageant hosted by Oregon Dairy Women at the Oregon Garden Resort over Memorial Day Weekend. The 62nd annual coronation included a handful of finalists, including Bella Giraud of Benton County, Samantha Arnold of Clackamas County, Gracie Krahn of Linn County and Libby Glassley of Yamhill-Polk Counties. Krahn was crowned as the 2021-22 Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador and Giraud as the alternate. The...
Marion County, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Rodeo a go, but capacity in limbo

Annual St. Paul rite will return after a one-year layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a year of waiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Paul Rodeo will return June 30 through July 4, bringing with it all the history and tradition the annual rite typically has in store. What the rodeo and surrounding events will ultimately look like, however, remains uncertain due to state and countywide restrictions. "What guides us is our mission, which is supporting our community by producing a world class rodeo," St. Paul Rodeo general manager Cindy Schonholtz said. "We're trying to do that...
Mount Angel, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

MASD hires new superintendent

New superintendent has broad experience, including administrative work in Salem-Keizer, Tigard-Tualatin and Sweet HomeThe Mount Angel School District Board announced that it has hired Rachel Stucky as its new superintendent. Stucky will come on board July 6, replacing Troy Stoops who earlier this year accepted a superintendent position with the Junction City School District. The district held a multi-state search that yielded 26 applicants. By early May the field was whittled down to two: Stucky and Allen Barber of the Eagle Point School District. MASD Board Chair Shari Riedman said the decision to hire Stucky is a culmination of comprehensive...
Canby, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Canby to have two new school board members

Unofficial results show incumbents holding onto two positions and newcomers leading two.Each of Canby's four open school board positions saw one incumbent running against one newcomer. The latest results show incumbents will likely hold onto two of the positions and newcomers will snag the other two. As of Monday, May 24, for position 2, incumbent Tom Scott is in the lead with 4,549 votes over Olga Jimenez with 2,322 votes. For position 3, incumbent Sara Magenheimer has the lead with 4,233 votes over Stephanie Smith with 2,497. For position 4, newcomer Sherry Smith has the lead with 3,711 votes...
Molalla, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Newcomers lead in Molalla school board races

Unofficial election results show newcomers leading for three of the four open positions.Out of four open Molalla school board positions, it appears three will likely be filled by newcomers, according to the latest election results. Two candidates ran unopposed and secured enough votes to win the positions they sought. With 1,777 votes as of Monday, May 24, incumbent Mark Lucht looks to hold onto position 3. With 1,720 votes, newcomer Terrie Stafford will fill position 5 presently held by Craig Loughridge, who opted not to run for reelection. In the other races, results show Michelle Boren in the lead for...
Marion, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Scholarship awards announced

Several area high school seniors were recipients of the recently awarded Maps Community Foundation scholarship awards.Several area students were among the recipients of scholarships announced recently by Maps Community Foundation. The foundation awarded a total of $28,500 in scholarships to 28 Mid-Willamette Valley graduating seniors to support the next chapter in their educational journeys, according to Maps Executive Director Kim Hanson. Scholarships ranged in size from $500 to $3,500 for the 2021-22 school year. Alondra Ruiz Contreras of North Marion High School received the $3,500 Gordon Swaser Memorial Scholarship. Katherine (Katie) Hanson of Gervais received the $1,000 Maps Credit...
Marion County, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Vaccination sites added

Legacy Health announces additional COVID-19 vaccination options in north Marion CountyLegacy Health announced that it has administered more than 14,000 vaccinations in north Marion County since opening the Woodburn Health Center mass vaccination site in February. Legacy spokeswoman Kristin Whitney said the health care provider is now shifting its vaccination strategy toward offering more pop-up, mobile vaccination opportunities in the region, partnering with area schools and continuing outreach to seasonal and farmworker communities. Whitney said beginning this week, Legacy will be hosting regional Pfizer mobile vaccine clinics at Silverton High School and Mount Angel Middle School in addition to ongoing...
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

WSD teacher honored

Nellie Muir Elementary School teacher Ronda Johnson is named Willamette's 2022 Regional Teacher of the Year.Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Lottery announced that Nellie Muir Elementary School teacher Ronda Johnson has been recognized as the 2022 Willamette Regional Teacher of the Year. Nellie Muir is part of the Woodburn School District. Johnson is among 16 educators recognized statewide for bringing ingenuity, flexibility, encouragement and expertise to classrooms every day, according to ODE Director Colt Gill. "Throughout this year of navigating countless challenges and demands, Oregon educators have consistently come through for Oregon's students," Gill said. "It...
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn renews business incentives

Woodburn City Council votes to renew Enterprise Zone business tool; Gervais opts out.During its Monday, May 10, meeting, Woodburn City Council voted unanimously to renew the city's Enterprise Zone, a tool that provides tax incentives for attracting and retaining business. Known as the Woodburn-Gervais Enterprise Zone, it was originally established in July of 2010, and Gervais was added in January of 2014. The zone is scheduled to expire on July 1, which necessitated the council vote for its continuance. In a split vote during its May 6 city council meeting, Gervais council opted not to renew its engagement in the...
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Local election updates

Woodburn Fire District bond passing soundly; Woodburn School District incumbents lead.Early May 18 election returns from the Marion County Elections Clerk indicate that voters overwhelmingly approve the Woodburn Fire District bond. The bond, which among other things will reestablish a fire station in Gervais, had more than 68% approval from voters while less that 32& voted against it. Meanwhile, incumbents on the Woodburn School Board each led in their races to retain their positions. WSD Board Chair Anthony Medina held a comfortable lead over his challenger Savely R. Kalugin for the Position 3 director. Incumbents Noemi Legaspi, Position 2, and Laura Isiordia, Position 5, also led in their races against Michael Vasquez and Rosie Burkoff respectively, but both margins were within 100 votes. The only contested race for the Gervais School District Board showed Angie Toran holding a comfortable lead over Lenthal Kaup. Mount Angel School District had two contested races: Andrea Wavra Pfau held strong lead over Irene Novichihin for Position 2, as did Mark Brenden over Rodney Hill for Position 5. North Marion School District had one contested race in which Board Vice Chair Bill Graupp was trailing Sarah Powlison by a narrow margin. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Oregon Statemybasin.com

Oregon Leaders Prioritize Students in $9.3 Billion School Funding Proposal

(Salem, OR) — After productive conversations between Governor Kate Brown, Senate President Peter Courtney, and House Speaker Tina Kotek, today the Joint Ways and Means Committee moved forward Senate Bill 5514, a State School Fund budget that will invest $9.3 billion in K-12 public schools this year. After the release of the May 19 revenue forecast, lawmakers will finalize decisions on which funding sources will be used to reach a $9.3 billion State School Fund spending level.
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Fiesta Court returns

City of Woodburn is accepting applications to the Fiesta Court through May 28After a year's hiatus due to the pandemic, the Fiesta Court is scheduled to return this year, but it will be in a virtual format. The city of Woodburn recently announced that it is seeking candidates for the court, and the last day to apply is May 28. "We look forward to continue to provide the court members a valuable experience with training, public speaking opportunities, importance of education and volunteering, plus mentorship," Woodburn Community Relations Manager Maricela Guerrero said. Guerrero said juniors and seniors from area school...
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Housing changes on the horizon

In 2019 Oregon Legislature passed a bill that stands to significantly impact Woodburn housing by allowing more multi-family structures in neighborhoodsChanges in the structure of housing codes is on the horizon, and the city of Woodburn has scheduled a virtual town hall meeting to enlighten residents about those changes. In 2019 the Oregon Legislature passed a "housing choices" bill (HB 2001) that significantly expands the zoning options for housing; changes are aimed at expanding "middle housing," and include provisions such as allowing a duplex to be built on any lot where a detached single-family dwelling is currently allowed. Moreover, other...
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Showers offered at AWARE

As part of its services to the homeless, ARCHES Project is offering showers in Woodburn on Mondays.The ARCHES Project , a branch of Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action, announced that it is offering showers in Woodburn on Mondays. The showers are offered via a shower truck which will be available to use at AWARE Food Bank, 152 Arthur St. downtown, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ARCHES, a multifaceted program that addresses issues surrounding housing instability and homelessness, has put the truck in use at a number of places where it can serve the local homeless population. A D V E...
Marion County, ORkeizertimes.com

Surveys will inform county's development

Marion County is currently developing a five-year plan for housing, community development, and infrastructure. The plan will guide investment policy and actions such as housing, economic development, public services, public facility and infrastructure investments over the next several years. Residents can take a survey on housing and development at tinyurl.com/mcdev21.