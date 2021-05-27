Woodburn Chamber of Commerce honors Larios, Wells and Swanson with Distinguished Service awards

The Woodburn Area Chamber of Commerce is honored to announce the recipients of the 2021 Distinguished Service Alma Awards.

Our First Citizens are representative of the best in the area. They have gone above and beyond to give back to their community in multiple ways. This year's recipients will be honored during a live broadcast at 7:30 p.m. June 25.

A limited seating watch party is planned for the event. Honorees include Alice Swanson — Senior First Citizen; Stephanie Wells — Junior First Citizen; and Juan Larios — Outstanding Educator. In addition to these awards, another group of recipients will be introduced this year.

The past 12 months has been challenging in many ways. Pandemics, lockdowns, fires, ice storms and more have changed how people interact on a daily basis, so the chamber is expanding its awards to recognize an additional category of recipients.

The Power of the Pivot award will recognize the best and most creative individual, business and civic leaders who made a significant difference in new ways as a response to these changes. Power of the Pivot award winners will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.

"The Distinguished Service Alma awards really represent the people who are doing the best in Woodburn; the ones who have the heart and soul of giving to the community and are really out there doing the hard work — time, effort, pain, sweat — everything it takes to really give back to a community you love," said John Zobrist, Woodburn Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.