Ocean explorer discovers 5 sunken WWII subs, giving closure to hundreds of families

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed Ocean Explorer Founder of Lost 52 Project, Tim Taylor has been bestowed the Distinguished Public Service Award by U.S. Secretary of the Navy. The medal was awarded in a private ceremony at the National Museum of the U.S. Navy in Washington DC. This is the Navy's "highest civilian honor", in recognition of exploration, discoveries, and service to the Department of the Navy honoring the Sailors and Marines that gave their lives in service to the nation. Mr. Taylor and his "Lost 52 Project" have discovered and documented seven WWII Submarines and the final resting place of 288 servicemen.