Europe Trades Mixed, Oil Majors Under Pressure On Court Ruling

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

European indices are putting in a mixed performance on Thursday, following a mildly positive finish on Wall Street. The FTSE trades flat. Resource stocks are tracing base metal prices higher, offsetting losses in the oil majors after a Dutch court ruled that Shell must slash emissions more aggressively than currently planned. The landmark Dutch ruling orders Shell to cut its CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030 (compared to 2019 levels). The move comes as the oil majors navigate an uncertain transition towards cleaner fuel and could well set a precedent for similar cases against large global polluters.

www.actionforex.com
