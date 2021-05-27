newsbreak-logo
Cardi B Wants Court to Toss Lawsuit from Beat-Up Autograph Seeker

By TMZ Staff
TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B claims she had ZERO involvement in the NYC beatdown of an autograph seeker ... and that's why she wants the guy's lawsuit against her tossed out of court. According to new docs, obtained by TMZ, Cardi says autograph seeker Giovanni Arnold instigated the alleged attack in May 2018 following a Met Gala after-party. She claims Arnold can be heard on video verbally attacking her and Offset after unsuccessfully and aggressively trying to get her autograph.

www.tmz.com
