UFC odds: Max Holloway opens as sizable betting favorite against Yair Rodriguez

Edson Barboza loves the idea of fighting Max Holloway in a five-round main event, and he even has an ideal date in mind for when it could happen. Fresh off of his second consecutive win in his new home at 145, Edson Barboza is hoping his next bout will be in a main event. Speaking with MMA Junkie Radio, Barboza first took the time to name some potential opponents for the occasion and explain why he is hopeful he’ll get his wish.