UFC

UFC odds: Max Holloway opens as sizable betting favorite against Yair Rodriguez

By Adam Guillen Jr.
MMAmania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUltimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently announced the booking of a very intriguing Featherweight bout between former 145-pound champion, Max Holloway, taking on division standout Yair Rodriguez. Now, the betting odds for the bout are starting to trickle in. And perhaps to the surprise of nobody, Rodriguez (13-2-1) opened as the +300 underdog against the former 145-pound champion, who comes in as the -375 favorite, according to Bet Online.

www.mmamania.com
