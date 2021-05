"Heart: Breaking The Band" will premiere on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on Reelz. HEART co-founders Steve Fossen and Roger Fisher, along with his brother and band manager Michael Fisher, reveal the remarkable story of the band's journey to success and how sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson joined the group and changed rock history. Renowned for 1970s hits "Crazy On You" and "Barracuda", the story of HEART includes an intra-band double love story sibling soap opera that ended in explosive breakups that blew apart the original band's dream. But as the Fisher brothers and Fossen explain, it wasn't just twisted love triangles and a series of infidelities that broke the band; there were also creative clashes, burnout and soaring egos that took their toll.