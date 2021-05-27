newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegheny County, PA

County lifts mask requirements in its offices for fully vaccinated

By Paul J. Gough
bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllegheny County employees and visitors who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to wear masks at most, but not all, county offices and work sites. The masking order, which had been in place since last year, is being lifted by order of County Manager William D. McKain for employees, contractors and visitors to county sites. But masks will still be required at the Allegheny County Jail, the Kane Community Living Centers and the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center.

www.bizjournals.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
Allegheny County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#The Mask#Cdc#Public Buildings#Center Of Disease Control#Public Policies#Pfizer Biontech#County Offices#County Sites#Masks#Contractors#Noncounty Buildings#Unvaccinated People#Masking Policies#County Jail#Physical Distance#Policy#Community#Mckain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthwdrb.com

AMC, Regal and Cinemark will no longer require masks for vaccinated guests

(FOX BUSINESS) AMC, Regal, and Cinemark will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear face masks. The movie chains' guidelines are in line with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) updated recommendations: Masks are optional for vaccinated individuals, while they are "strongly encouraged" for everyone else. For...
Public Healthinvesting.com

U.S. administers 293.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States had administered 293,705,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 366,314,625 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 292,099,778 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by May 28,...
Public Healthaustonia.com

CDC: Unvaccinated summer campers can shed masks while outside

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its guidance for summer camps, saying vaccinated adolescents do not need to wear masks at summer camps and younger children who are not yet eligible for the vaccine can usually go without masks when outside. The updated guidelines, which were released on...
Kidsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Vaccinated children can go mask-free at summer camp, says CDC

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out its new Covid-19 guidelines for camps on Friday. Over 3.94 million children have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, yet severe illness seems relatively rare among children. Still, the CDC says kids can get sick and spread it to others, so it is good to take precautions and its important to get vaccinated. For those who are fully vaccinated, these guidelines show some real advantages.
Kidsbloomberglaw.com

CDC Says Camps With Fully Vaccinated Kids Can Go Maskless

Programs should be supportive of those wearing masks, CDC says. has loosened its guidance for those attending U.S. summer camps, announcing Friday that fully vaccinated campers will no longer need to wear masks or practice social distancing for the upcoming season. For those who are not fully vaccinated for Covid-19,...
Public HealthNJBIZ

Masks, social distancing mandates lifted Friday

Social distancing and masks, for the most part, are no longer required indoors, just in time for Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of the summer. The new rules follow an honor system –fully vaccinated patrons do not have to wear a mask while indoors, but those without the vaccine still must wear them. Generally, a person is considered fully vaccinated after they’ve gotten their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shot, or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Just Changed This Controversial Guideline for Unvaccinated People

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been making a lot of guideline changes lately, namely those surrounding masks. Just two weeks ago, on May 13, the agency suggested that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors in most circumstances. The move promoted governors from coast to coast to lift mask mandates, many of which officially go into effect Memorial Day weekend, kicking off a summer of reduced restrictions. But at that time, the CDC was also standing by another controversial mask guideline for unvaccinated people—now, on May 28, the agency quietly walked back on that guidance just as the holiday weekend began.
Public HealthAOL Corp

Map: Tracking mask mandates in the U.S.

Map: Tracking mask mandates in the U.S. Mask mandates are coming down across the United States, but is your state keeping its mandate in place?. NBC News is tracking the state of mask mandates in the country to see where the mandates are still in place for vaccinated or unvaccinated people. This map will be updated periodically.